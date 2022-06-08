Nigeria Data Protection Bureau said it has commenced investigations into reports of breaches of data privacy involving two major data controllers in Nigeria, namely, Wema Bank PLC and KC Gaming Networks (Bet Naija).

A statement signed by the Legal, Enforcement and Regulations Lead of the Bureau, Babatunde Bamgboye stated that this is in line with Section 37 of the 1999 Constitution and the provisions of Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) 2019, particularly Articles 2.1(2)-(3), 2.6 and Article 4 of the NDPR.

It will be recalled that sometime in May 2022, some customers of Wema Bank PLC complained of a breach of their rights to data privacy and protection by the Bank.

This data processing, according to the complaints against the Bank, involves using their personal data to open accounts.

The Bureau is also investigating reports of breaches of data privacy at KC Gaming Networks. The breach, in this case, involved an alleged external attack on the KC Gaming Networks.

At this stage, the objectives of these investigations as directed by the National Commissioner/CEO of the Bureau, Dr Vincent Olatunji, are to determine the impact of the breaches on the affected data subjects and the remedial actions taken by the concerned data controllers.





The Bureau assures members of the general public that it will ensure proper accountability of the data controllers in the ongoing investigations.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…NDPB to investigate wema bank, bet naija for data privacy breach

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…NDPB to investigate wema bank, bet naija for data privacy breach

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

SUCCESSION battle for the throne of Alaafin of Oyo has begun in earnest in Oyo kingdom, as interested ruling families have picked up the gauntlet to produce the successor to the late Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III…NDPB to investigate wema bank, bet naija for data privacy breach