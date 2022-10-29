NDPB boss, Olatunji harps on data protection, consumer rights 

THE Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB) and Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding for the purposes of protecting consumer rights and personal data as well fostering healthy trade competition within the Nigerian economic space.

Dr. Vincent Olatunji, the National Commissioner/CEO, NDPB, in his welcome remarks during the signing ceremony at NDPB Headquarters in Abuja, expressed optimism about the objectives of the MOU and the enforcement mechanism for consumer rights and data protection.

He noted that the MOU will serve as a model in promoting an ecosystem of cooperation among regulatory authorities.

The National Commissioner called on all organizations who collect personal data/records/information on citizens – irrespective of age or gender – to avoid grave legal and reputational consequences by complying with the provisions of the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) 2019.

“Details of compliance processes are contained in the recent Newsletter VOL.1/ NDPB/CN/ 1/22 posted on the website of the Bureau, www.ndpb.gov.ng,”

Head, Legal, Enforcement & Regulations, NDPB, B.B. Bamigboye, in a statement during the weekend, said the National Commissioner further commended FCCPC Executive Vice Chairman, Barrister Babatunde Irukera for his altruism and commitment towards consumer rights and competitive trade practices in Nigeria.

Dr. Olatunji also commended data controllers and data processors that have complied with the recently issued compliance Notice within a very short time.

He noted that this was a clear evidence that many data controllers and processors in Nigeria are becoming more and more transparent and accountable in their dealings with data subjects.

He added that this was part of the national effort towards ensuring that no one is left behind in the implementation of National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS).

In his remarks, the FCCPC Executive Vice-Chairman expressed delight in the momentum that data protection has gained in the country since the establishment of the Bureau by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He noted that the institutional possibilities of the MOU in leveraging data governance for sustainable development are compelling.

He pledged the full support of FCCPC to NDPB through the implementation of the MOU.

“Both agencies established a Joint Technical and Enforcement Committee and agree among others “to use their best endeavors in the exercise of their respective powers to enforce and ensure compliance with any mutually agreed decisions, actions, orders, recommendations or understandings arising from any effort, initiative, or investigation that is subject of this MoU or any mutual cooperation/collaborations by Parties,” he said.

The MOU would ultimately, foster:- prompt resolution of complaints, capacity building, awareness among consumers/data subjects and information sharing between the two agencies.