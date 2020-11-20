Ndoma Egba’s wife, six others die in Ondo accident

Wife of the former Senate President, Amaka Ndoma Egba, and six others on Thursday night, lost their lives while eight others were critically injured in a fatal accident, that involved four vehicles along Ore-Okitipupa Road in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

It was gathered that the accident happened near the military checkpoint along Ore-Okitipupa road, involved a commercial Toyota Avensis car bus, a Honda car, a truck and a Toyota Coaster bus belonging to the Sports Centre of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA).

According to a source, the late wife of the former Senate Leader, was being conveyed in a Toyota Coaster bus, belonging to the Sports Centre of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko from Benin to Igbokoda, in Ilaje Local Government Area of the state when the ugly incident happened.

It was gathered that the occupants of the ill-fated bus, were on their way to a social function in Igbokoda when the truck hit the two cars before crushing the coaster bus into the bush.

Four persons including Amaka were said to have died instantly while three other victims died in the other vehicles that were first hit by the truck.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ondo State, Mr Ahmed Hassan, who confirmed the accident said only four persons, three females and a male died in the accident.

He also disclosed that eight other persons were critically injured and taken to Pima Hospital, in Ore for treatment.

He said: “The accident happened around 9:00 pm. It involved three vehicles. Four of the occupants of the bus died; three female and one male.

“The accident was caused by loss of concentration and speed violation.”

The Head of Public Relations, Media and Protocol of AAUA, Mr Victor Akinpelumi, said the only information he had, was that a Coaster bus of the institution, on official assignment, was involved in an accident.

He said, “The university has sent officers from the Works Department to the area to assess the situation and were being expected.”

