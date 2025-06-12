Ndokwa communities to be reconnected to national grid in two weeks — Ajede

Communities in the Ndokwa area of Delta State without electricity have been assured that they will soon be reconnected to the national grid.

Speaking at a press briefing at Government House, Asaba, on Wednesday, after a closed-door security meeting, Chairman of Ukwuani Local Government Area, Barr. Possible Ajede, revealed that over 80% of the materials required for reconnection have been released to contractors, who have been given a two-week deadline to complete the project.

Ajede was joined by Ndokwa West Chairman, Chief Godday Obi Nzete, and Ndokwa East Chairman, Chief Vincent Osilonya, at the briefing.

The Ukwuani council boss expressed deep appreciation to the State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, for responding swiftly to the concerns of Ndokwa communities.

“He is a listening governor. When we came complaining, we didn’t expect such swift action, and we thank him on behalf of Ndokwa Nation,” Ajede said.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to restoring power and improving lives, urging continued public support.

“This is to assure our people that Governor Oborevwori is committed to improving the welfare of all citizens,” he added.

Ajede also hinted at future energy initiatives, including the potential revival of gas turbines in areas rich in gas deposits.

“It’s not just about reconnecting to the grid; we are exploring options to reactivate gas turbines in gas-rich areas,” he noted.

He clarified that not all areas were without power. Communities like Obiaruku and Umutu currently have electricity, while others like Umusadege remain disconnected but will soon be restored.

Improved electricity access is expected to boost economic activity, attract investment, and significantly enhance the quality of life in the region.

