NDLEA warns paramilitary recruits against paying N7,500 for drug test

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has warned new recruits into four paramilitary services under the Ministry of Interior against paying a purported ₦7,500 fee for the mandatory Drug Integrity Test (DIT), clarifying that the exercise has already been fully funded by the ministry.

The agency stated that no candidate or personnel participating in the screening is required to make any financial payment to NDLEA operatives, accredited testing centres, or third-party collection channels.

This was contained in an official statement issued in Abuja on Friday by the NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi.

The agency explained that comprehensive operational arrangements have been concluded for the administration of the mandatory screening across newly recruited personnel into the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Federal Fire Service (FFS), and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

According to the statement, the Ministry of Interior had earlier made a bulk payment covering the full cost of the drug integrity evaluation for all fresh intakes, rendering any additional financial levy on candidates illegitimate.

Consequently, the NDLEA advised the participating paramilitary agencies and shortlisted candidates to disregard any demand for payment in connection with the exercise.

Babafemi directed candidates to access the official NDLEA Drug Integrity Test portal strictly through designated links and integration points provided on their respective service recruitment platforms.

He noted that the integrated setup allows candidates to seamlessly access the screening portal, complete mandatory biodata capturing and documentation, and proceed with sample collection without incurring any out-of-pocket expenses.

The NDLEA commended the leadership of the Ministry of Interior for its collaboration, reaffirming the agency’s commitment to delivering a transparent, credible, and efficient screening exercise.