NDLEA uncovers 942 explosives, intercepts illicit drugs worth N3.4bn

In a major breakthrough in the fight against drug trafficking and organized crime, operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted illicit drugs valued at over N3.4 billion and uncovered a cache of 942 explosives in coordinated operations across Rivers and Lagos States.

According to a statement issued on Sunday by NDLEA spokesperson Femi Babafemi, the operations led to the recovery of two million pills of tramadol (225mg) and 163,000 bottles of codeine syrup during a joint examination of a watch-listed container at the Port Harcourt Ports Complex, Onne, on April 29.

The operation was carried out in collaboration with the Nigeria Customs Service and other security agencies.

In a related operation in Lagos State, NDLEA operatives also recovered 1.5 million pills of a controlled opioid at the Alaba Rago area of Ojo.

The statement partly read, “Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have intercepted no fewer than three million five hundred thousand (3,500,000) pills of opioids and one hundred and sixty-three thousand (163,000) bottles of codeine syrup with combined street value of over three billion, four hundred and twenty-eight million naira (N3,428,000,000.00) in Port Harcourt, Rivers state and Lagos state.

The bulk of the seizures: two million pills of tafrodol 225mg and 163,000 bottles of codeine syrup, was made on Tuesday 29th April 2025 during a joint examination of a watch-listed container by NDLEA officers, men of Customs Service and other security agencies at the Port Harcourt Ports Complex, Onne, Rivers state.

“In Lagos, a total of 1,500,000 pills of a controlled opioid were recovered from a suspect Olarenwaju Wahab at the Alaba-Rago area of Ojo on Tuesday 29th April while the source of the consignment was traced to Q104B Road 25, Victoria Garden City, Lekki, which is the residence of one Obinna Kenneth who is now at large.”

Babafemi noted that in Kaduna State, where a routine patrol along the Kaduna-Zaria expressway on May 3 led to the interception of a commercial vehicle from Nasarawa.

He said a search revealed 942 explosives hidden in a sack.

“In Kaduna, NDLEA operatives on patrol along Kaduna – Zaria expressway on Saturday 3rd May intercepted a commercial vehicle coming from Nasarawa State heading to Zamfara State.

“A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a total of Nine Hundred and Forty-Two (942) explosives concealed in a sack and the subsequent arrest of a 30-year-old suspect Nura Sani Muhammad (alias Nura Hariji),” he said.

Babafemi also said at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, NDLEA operatives intercepted 42 parcels of Canadian Loud, a potent cannabis strain, concealed in food tins aboard a British Airways flight from Canada.

He added that three suspects, including the receiver, Monsurat Lawson, were arrested between April 30 and May 3.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE