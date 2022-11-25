NDLEA trains security operatives on drug abuse prevention, management

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in collaboration with the Advocate for Global Peace Forum International, have trained security operatives and caregivers on prevention and management of drug abuse.

Acting State Commander of the NDLEA in Imo, Abubakar Wali, who spoke at the end of the two-day workshop in Owerri, on Friday, solicited more cooperation in the area of intelligence sharing among security agencies.

He charged security agencies to compliment the result driven and dynamic efforts of the NDLEA under the leadership of the Agency’s Chairman, Brig.- Gen. Buba Marwa.

He thanked the NGO for partnering the Agency in delivering its Corporate Social Responsibilities and pledged readiness for further collaboration.

He said: ” The NDLEA is working day and night to fight the spate of drug abuse in our society but they can do better with the continued collaboration of other security agencies.

He saud: “The menace of drug abuse is not one that we cannot attack. We can and we will not give up in this fight”.

Speaking on the theme: “Drug Abuse Prevention and Management “, Mr Lamuwa Shehu, an Assistant Commander of Narcotics with the NDLEA described drug abuse as a curable disease which patients could get well with adequate care.

He advised senior officers to observe the mental health of subordinates as according to him, everyone was struggling with their own peculiar challenge.

He said: ” It is not advised to discriminate against drug users. We must understand their malady so as to help them overcome their challenges. Drug abuse is like a disease, it can be cured”.

A resource person, Mrs Maria Ilubughi, advised parents and caregivers not to be enablers for the use of drugs by sending their children to buy drugs, but to acquire knowledge about drugs and be involved in the daily activities of the children.

Also, Patron of the NGO, His Royal Majesty, Eze Damian Obianigwe urged well-meaning Nigerians to toe the path of the NGO by contributing to effective human capital development.

In a goodwill message, Imo governor, Sen. Hope Uzodimma commended the NDLEA for its many giant leaps in drug abuse control in the state and Nigeria at large.

Uzodimma, represented by the state’s Commissioner for Homeland Security and Vigilante Affairs, Dr Ugorji Okechukwu Ugorji, promised to renovate the NDLEA’s rehabilitation facility in the state.

He also said that the construction of three rehabilitation centres across the three senatorial zones has been approved by the state’s Executive Council and was included in the 2023 budget submitted to the State House of Assembly for parliamentary approval.





The participants at the workshop were drawn from all security agencies in the country, with four persons representing each agency.

Also, officials of the Secondary Education Management Board in Imo, led by Mrs Dorathy Utazi as well as 75 teachers, counsellors and administrators of public secondary schools in the state participated in the workshop.