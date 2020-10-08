NDLEA to partner Navy to prevent drug trafficking through waterways

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Anambra State Command, says it is working on plans to partner with the Nigerian Navy to prevent the trafficking of drugs through the waterways.

The State Public Relations Officer of the Command, Mr Charles Odigie stated this yesterday, on radio live interactive programme (NDLEA and You), in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

Odigie said the partnership is another plan the agency is making to nip trafficking of drugs through the sea.

He noted that drug traffickers are now adopting different transport systems to move drugs but that the command is not resting on its oars and will stop at nothing until all drug traffickers are removed from society.

He highlighted that the resolve of the command led to the interception of a truckload of Cannabis Sativa and other banned substance weighing more than one thousand, nine hundred kilogrammes in the last week of September 2020.

The spokesperson explained that the truckload of drugs which was intercepted at Amawbia in the state and was headed for Yobe State underscores the fact that Anambra is a major route for drugs coming from South-South states to Northern Nigeria and other parts of Sub-saharan Africa, the reason the Command has raised its bar in intelligence gathering and raid activities.

He called on community leaders, church leaders, park owners and managers as well as other opinion leaders to continue to partner the agency to protect the society from drug abuse.

