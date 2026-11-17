The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has dismantled a transnational drug trafficking cartel that moves cocaine from Lagos through Kano and across the desert via the Niger Republic and Libya to Europe.

As a result, eight members of the syndicate were arrested in well-coordinated, intelligence-guided operations in Lagos and Kano.

A statement by the NDLEA spokesman, Mr Femi Babafemi, on Tuesday said all eight suspects, who were nabbed between October 30 and 31, 2026, were drug mules who had swallowed cocaine pellets, excreting a total of 634 wraps weighing 13.795 kilogrammes over several days in custody.

The operation, the statement said, began on October 30 when operatives of the Agency’s Special Operations Unit arrested the first suspect, 57-year-old Okwudiba Ifeanyichukwu Damian, at Nice Touch Hotel, Ago Palace, Okota, Lagos. He later excreted 74 wraps of cocaine weighing 1.650kg.

The next day, October 31, four more members of the cartel were stopped at the MM2 Terminal of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, as they prepared to board a flight to Kano. They are: Jackson Ahamefule, who excreted 90 wraps weighing 1.950kg; Nwafor Osita Emmanuel, who excreted 85 wraps weighing 1.750kg; Marcel Nnabuike, who excreted 75 wraps weighing 1.655kg; and Onyenwuba Ignatius, who excreted 75 wraps weighing 1.650kg.

The five mules arrested in Lagos excreted a total of 399 wraps of cocaine weighing 8.655kg.

Intelligence from the Lagos operation showed that other members of the cartel had already travelled to Kano, where NDLEA officers at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) were swiftly mobilised to intercept them at the arrival hall of the airport’s domestic terminal. As a result, three other members of the syndicate, namely Chinweike Ephraim Ifechukwu, Edezuno John Nwaorji and Chukwudi Chinaka, were identified and arrested.

A body scan showed that all three had swallowed drugs, after which they were placed under excretion observation. Over the following days, Ifechukwu excreted 85 pellets of cocaine weighing 1.853kg; Nwaorji expelled 80 pellets weighing 1.752kg, while Chinaka excreted 70 pellets with a total weight of 1.535kg.

The suspects said they had planned to travel by road from Kano through the Niger Republic to Libya, with Europe as the final destination for the drugs.

Reacting to the arrests, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, Brig-Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), commended officers of the SOU and the MAKIA Command of the Agency for their “intelligence-driven synergy, speed and professionalism, which ensured that not one of the eight mules slipped through our net between Lagos and Kano.

“This cartel thought it had found a back door to Europe through our northern borders and the Sahara. Their arrests are a message to drug barons and their couriers that there is no safe route out of Nigeria. Whether they go by air, by road or through the desert, we will trace them, find them and bring them to justice,” Marwa said.

He appealed to young people not to sell their lives to drug barons. “Swallowing wraps of cocaine is a death wish. One burst pellet can kill a mule before the journey ends. No amount of money is worth that risk,” the NDLEA boss warned.