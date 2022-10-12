NDLEA seizes over 179 kg of illicit drugs in Ebonyi in 9 months

The Ebonyi State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), on Wednesday, said it seized 179.102 kilogrammes (kg) of different illicit drugs between January and September 2022 in the state.

The state Commander, Mr Iyke Uche told journalists in Abakaliki that seizures were made in various locations, including rural communities.

Uche explained that the confiscated drugs include: cannabis sativa, tramadol, Flunitrazepam, Tramadol, Methamphetamine, popularly known as “Mkpurummiri, and other illicit substances.

He said that the total of convicted persons was 27 in the period under review.

The Commander decried the abuses among persons in the state and noted that such dangerous substances could harm the health of a user.

“We have recorded tremendous successes from January to September; we have seized over 179.102 kilogrammes of different illicit drugs from dealers.

“Though, Ebonyi is not a drug-producing state; there are no laboratories and drug plantations but they consume them at a low rate. There are dealers but very low.

“In the period under review on the seizure of drugs, cannabis sativa is 12.906 kilogrammes; designer drug, 0.023, Flunitrazepam 0.023 amongst others,” he explained.

Uche assured that the agency’s operatives in the state are committed to fighting drug abuse and trafficking.

He commended the support of the state Governor, David Umahi and expressed satisfaction with the synergy between the NDLEA and other security agencies.

“The fight against drug abuse and trafficking should not be left in the hands of the NDLEA alone; parents should always monitor their children.

“We are working with the state government and other stakeholders to tackle drug abuse, including the abuse of methamphetamine, popularly known as mkpurummiri,” he said.

