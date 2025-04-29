NDLEA seizes N2.6bn drugs, arrests three in Jigawa

The Jigawa State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested three suspects with controlled drugs worth over ₦2.6 billion.

Parading the suspects at the command headquarters, the State Commandant, Mr. Musa Maina, said, “This is one of the biggest arrests made in the history of the command,” noting that the drugs were tracked and confiscated in the Gumel area of the state.

While addressing journalists on Monday at the command headquarters in Dutse, he said three suspects were arrested along with two vehicles.

Mr. Maina explained that the illegal substances were seized from two vehicles used to transport the drugs to Konar Dolle, an alleged distribution center for various locations across Jigawa, Yobe, Bauchi, and the Niger Republic.

According to him, “This is a major success achieved after a three-day sting operation covering Jigawa and Kano states. The suspects were identified as Jamilu Muhammad, Abba Ibrahim, and Shuaibu Umar.”

He further revealed that the seized drugs included 118.6 tons of Tramadol tablets and 195.3 kg of Pregabalin capsules, among others.

Mr. Maina stated that the operation had been planned for a long time and was successful due to effective intelligence gathering.

He noted that the agency intercepted a Toyota Sienna and an 18-seater Hummer bus, both loaded with drugs.

Maina added that the suspects are undergoing further investigation to uncover the masterminds behind the large-scale drug trafficking.

The NDLEA commander described the seizure as the agency’s biggest achievement in combating drug trafficking in the state.