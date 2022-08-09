NDLEA seizes 456.8 kg of illicit drugs, arrests four suspects in Kogi

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Kogi State command has said that they have arrested four suspects and seized 456.8 kg of illicit drugs in four days.

The NDLEA’s commander in Kogi state, Abdulkadir Abdullahi-Fakai, disclosed this, on Tuesday, in Lokoja.

“The 456.8kg illicit drugs including exol-5, codeine, and cannabis sativa were seized between July 30 and August 3, within the jurisdiction of Kogi.

“Out of the 456.8 kg drugs seized, 229.8 kg is cannabis sativa, 190 kg is codeine and 20.6 kg is exol-5, all of which were intercepted by crack intelligence officers and forwarded to our head office in Abuja.

“The four suspects arrested will soon be charged to court for prosecution in accordance with the laws of the land,” he said.

He expressed satisfaction with the synergy between the NDLEA and other security agencies.

The commander said that the police had handed over 229.8kg of cannabis sativa and a suspect to the agency.

He also acknowledged the Kogi State government’s support.

