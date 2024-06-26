The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has revealed that it seized 3,577.3 kilograms of illicit drugs in Borno State.

The Borno State Commander of the agency, Iliyasu Mani, made this known on Wednesday in Maiduguri, the state capital while commemorating the United Nations International Day Against Illicit Drug Abuse and Trafficking.

He explained that this year’s theme, “Evidence is Clear: Invest in Prevention,” encourages the NDLEA to intensify its efforts in the fight against drug abuse through a scientific evidence-based approach.

According to the Commander, the Command has prioritized prevention and treatment, citing the success of evidence-based drug prevention programs in protecting individuals and communities.

He noted that drug abuse has a devastating impact on society, particularly on young people who suffer the worst effects of substance use disorders.

“The Borno State Command has made significant progress in the war against drug abuse, with 1,066 suspects arrested and 3,577.3 kilograms of assorted substances seized. The command has also established drug-free clubs in secondary schools and tertiary institutions and carried out community advocacy and radio programs.

“The effort of the Borno State government under the leadership of Governor Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum is commendable, and the command is committed to continuing the fight against drug abuse and trafficking.

The State Commander called on all stakeholders to invest in evidence-based solutions and work together to create a drug-free society.

He mentioned that the fight against drug abuse requires a collective effort, and the command is urging all hands to be on deck. The government, traditional rulers, medical practitioners, security operatives, the mass media, family, and the general public must all be involved in nurturing a drug-free society.

Speaking, the First Lady of Borno State, Dr. Falmata Babagana Umar Zulum, has called for increased efforts to combat drug abuse and illicit trafficking in the state.

Dr. Zulum highlighted the devastating effects of drug abuse on society, the economy, and human health, and reiterated the state government’s commitment to addressing the issue as a matter of emergency.

She also stressed the need for non-discriminatory policy solutions centred around people, health, and human rights, and called for strengthened synergy and cooperation among stakeholders to curb the illicit drug trade.

The First Lady also explained the importance of providing science-based treatment and support services for drug users and treating them with compassion and respect rather than punishment and stigma. She further called on religious leaders to incorporate messages against drug abuse into their sermons and services to raise awareness and encourage collective action.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE