NDLEA seizes 22,160kg codeine, meth, others at Lagos seaport, Mushin raids

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has seized over 22,160 kilograms of Codeine syrup, Methamphetamine and Skunk at Apapa seaport and a notorious drug den, Akala, Mushin, Lagos in two major operations in the state.

A statement by the Agency on Sunday, also said a total of 14,080kg codeine syrup (8,080 litres) and 4,352.43kg cold caps used to conceal the former in a 40ft container imported from India, were intercepted on Wednesday at the Apapa port and Cannabis/Loud/Skunk imported from Ghana and Methamphetamine weighing 3,727.72kg were seized in an early morning raid at Akala, Mushin where 17 suspects, including five females, were arrested on Thursday.

At Akala, NDLEA Strike Force operatives in their numbers with support from the military stormed fortified warehouses in the drug den and evacuated bags and bottles of cannabis, loud, skunk, skuchies and methamphetamine and arrested 17 suspects for further investigation.

Meanwhile, a female drug kingpin, Mrs Jemilat Seriki, who is one of the owners of 12,385 pellets of Loud imported from Ghana and intercepted at Eko Atlantic Beach, Victoria Island, Lagos in November last year has been arrested by narcotics officers after weeks of manhunt.

Mrs Seriki a.k.a Iya Ilorin admitted being one the owners of the consignments seized, adding that her bags of drugs had ‘Jah Bless’ written on them. When eventually identified and sorted, she has 16 bags with the inscription containing drugs weighing 668.85kg.

In Niger state, a 64-year-old former Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Idanre Police station, Ondo state, who was dismissed from service for drug offences, Mr Monday George Chika, has again been arrested with an accomplice, Emmanuel Eniola, with 280 blocks of compressed cannabis weighing 168kg.

The NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi said, they were arrested on 30th January in Mokwa, Niger state, after their Toyota Avalon car marked EKY 429 BZ (Lagos) loaded with the substance at Idanre and heading to Kanji, Borgu area of the state was intercepted.

At the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos Babafemi said, a male passenger, Iliyasu Yushau Yushau, coming from Kampala, Uganda via Nairobi, Kenya was intercepted by operatives with 268 debit cards belonging to Access Bank, GTBank and Zenith Bank, during the inward clearance of passengers on the flight on 30th January.

In Edo State, he said, operatives on Friday stormed the Igbogiri forest, Orhionwon LGA and destroyed four dry season Cannabis farms measuring 3.067718 hectares, following the evacuation of 20 bags of compressed blocks of Cannabis weighing 269.5kg stored in a bush at Uzebba, Owan West LGA, the previous day and the arrest of Afadama James, 42, with 348kg cannabis at Owan, Ovia North East LGA on Wednesday.

While operatives in Delta state arrested a 21-year-old student of Federal Polytechnic, Auchi, Kate Osagie over a 17.6grams designer drug she ordered from Onitsha, Anambra State, their colleagues in Borno state on Thursday nabbed one Fatima Musa, for attempting to smuggle pentazocine injections into the camp of surrendered insurgents.

In Plateau state, operatives intercepted a truck marked LSD857XB coming from Ekpoma, Edo State with 885 blocks of Cannabis Sativa that weighed 736kg. A N400,000 paid to bribe the arresting officers has also been warehoused as part of exhibits for prosecution, just as two suspects; Ebunoluwa Babalola, and Sulyman Sheu were arrested at Ganmo, Ilorin, Kwara State with 90kg of Cannabis.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…NDLEA seizes codeine

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…NDLEA seizes codeine. NDLEA seizes codeine