The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has said it secured twenty-six convictions against illicit drug traffickers in Anambra State between March and May, 2023.

The State Commander of the Agency, Mr Daniel Onyishi, made the revelation while speaking on the efforts made by the agency to push back on the supply of illicit drugs on the owned ABS Radio Programme, “NDLEA and You”.

Mr Onyishi, who specified that they secured ten of the convictions in March, two in April and fourteen in May, commended the judiciary for its efforts in speedy trial of drug peddling related cases, noting that it will further boost morale of men and officers of the agency in their fight against ending illicit drug use and trafficking in Anambra State.

He promised that the agency under his leadership in the state, will not renege in any form to ensure that it freed the state of drug crimes as drug peddling remains a major contributing factor to increased criminality.

The NDLEA State Commander stated that the agency has also increased raid and intelligence gathering to bust and shut all crystal methamphetamine labs and syndicates in the state.

Mr Onyishi also revealed an ongoing partnership between the agency and youth leaders of all the communities in the twenty-one local government areas of the state, to increase the fight against the use and trafficking of methamphetamine, otherwise known as “mkpụrụmmiri”.

