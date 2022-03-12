NDLEA scales up as 650 officers graduate from Army Infantry school

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), at the weekend, scaled up its preparedness to wage relentless war against drug cartels in Nigeria when 650 officers of its Strike Force unit graduated from the Nigerian Army School of Infantry (NASI), Jaji, Kaduna State after weeks of rigorous specialised training.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman and Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig-Gen. Mohammed Marwa (Rtd) said the specialised training and the skill acquired thereof will enhance the competence of the officers in the special role they play for the Agency in the war against illicit drugs.

According to him, “It is important that I should remind you that as the Agency scales its operation against illicit drugs trafficking, your service will become increasingly essential to the successful attainment of our organisational goals.

“The special nature of your training requires that you serve as a force multiplier to the conventional NDLEA staff in the field. I have no doubt that you will measure up to the demand of the job because generations of military and paramilitary personnel have passed through this course and have distinguished themselves on the field”, he said.

Gen. Marwa who was represented by his Special Adviser, Col. Yakubu Bako (Retd) reminded the operatives that the Strike Force was one of NDLEA’s tactical creations of 2021 to add strength and purpose to its drug supply reduction effort by providing cover for officers and men of NDLEA who have to work in dangerous terrain while carrying out their duties.

“The merit of having the Strike Force was evident in the month of February when on two occasions the Agency was able to successfully carry our raid, seizure and destruction of a significant amount of psychotropic substance in territories which in the past were hostile and almost out of bounds for narcotic officers.

The Director, Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi said, in Ondo State, for instance, 255 hectares of cannabis farms were destroyed across five local government areas in a seven-day operation.

Similarly, in Lagos State, a notorious drug den in Patey, Lagos Island, was successfully raided in broad daylight with over 5,000kg of cannabis and other assorted drugs seized along with the arrest of the drug kingpin and six other suspects. Both operations were dangerous, but the Strike Force unit provided the needed cover, repelled mob attack and ensured our officers and men performed their duty safely”, he added, urging them to shun any enticement that is in conflict with the ethos of their profession as anti-narcotic operatives.

“Anything that would compromise your discipline and dedication to duty should be avoided. As an anti-narcotic officer, you bear a huge obligation to remain incorruptible in the face of any temptation that might be sprung on you by drug traffickers and barons”, he added.

While about 600 Strike Force operatives participated in special warfare training, 50 others had all arms drills training.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…

ICYMI: How We Carried Out The 1993 Nigerian Airways Hijack —Ogunderu

On Monday, October 25, 1993, in the heat of June 12 annulment agitations, four Nigerian youngsters, Richard Ajibola Ogunderu, Kabir Adenuga, Benneth Oluwadaisi and Kenny Razak-Lawal, did the unthinkable! They hijacked an Abuja-bound aircraft, the Nigerian Airways airbus A310, and diverted it to Niger Republic. How did they so it? Excerpts…

ICYMI: What North Will Not Accept About 2023 Presidency —Prof Mahuta, UDU Don And Kebbi Dev Foundation Chairman

Sahabi Danladi Mahuta, a community mobiliser and APC chieftain. Mahuta spoke to select journalists at the sidelines of an Islamic conference in Abuja recently. Excerpts…