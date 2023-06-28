The Commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Imo State Command, Mr Abubakar Wali, announced that the command has successfully rehabilitated 25 individuals who were dependent on drugs in the state between January and April 2023.

He made this known during a workshop on drug abuse management organized by the Agency, the Goodhope Flourish Foundation, and the Imo Ministry of Women Affairs as part of the activities commemorating the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in Owerri.

Wali further stated that the Agency has provided training on drug abuse prevention and management to 78 teachers and 50 security personnel over the past year. Additionally, in July 2023, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, in partnership with the NDLEA and the MTN Foundation, will train an additional 30 teachers in Imo for the “Unplugged” program. This program is an evidence-based school drug prevention project.

He expressed gratitude to Mrs Chioma Uzodinma, the wife of Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, for facilitating the ongoing reconstruction of the dilapidated rehabilitation centre of the Agency. He promised to make maximum use of the facility upon its completion.

Wali emphasized the commitment of the command to ensuring a drug-free Imo State. He mentioned that the command had organized training on drug abuse prevention and management for 78 personnel in the secondary education sector. He stated that the purpose of the gathering was to strengthen action and cooperation in achieving a society free of drug abuse by stopping stigma and discrimination and reinforcing prevention efforts.

During the event, Mr Lamuwa Shehu, the Command’s Assistant State Commander for Operations and Training, delivered a brief lecture in which he decried the prevalence of stigmatization against drug users. He called for a change in attitude toward drug users, emphasizing the importance of providing them with a greater sense of belonging and improving their chances of receiving help.

Mrs Edith Thompson, the Deputy Zonal Commander of Zone “L,” also delivered a lecture in which she advocated for a people-centred approach to addressing the problem of drug abuse.

In her speech, Barr. Chioma Uzodinma, the wife of the state governor, emphasized the need for collaboration between stakeholders in the fight against drug abuse. She called for the creation of a non-judgmental atmosphere that would provide avenues for necessary interventions.

Mrs Uzodinma, represented at the event by Mrs Obiageri Anyahie, the wife of the Chief of Staff of the Government House, Owerri, highlighted the importance of early detection, intervention, and treatment in combating drug abuse, emphasizing the need for collective efforts to achieve the best results.

