The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Brig-Gen. Mohamed Marwa (Rtd) on Thursday, decorated three Deputy Commanders General of Narcotics (DCGNs) and four Assistant Commanders General of Narcotics (ACGNs) who topped the list of the 3,248 newly promoted and regularised officers and men of the Agency.

At the colourful ceremony held at the headquarters of the Agency, 12 state commands and 148 other personnel were given awards and commendations for their outstanding performances in the first half of the year.

In his remarks at the event, the NDLEA boss said, the exercise is an indication that the Agency has now entrenched the culture of excellence, saying that, “Without grandstanding, we can say that we have raised the bar. Our weekly drug supply reduction effort is a testament to our performance.

“The innovative approach we have taken to drug demand reduction is commendable. The intricate and effective intelligence we deploy to track drug barons and dismantle cartels is a testimony to the capability of the new NDLEA we have collectively forged.

“Our success rate at prosecution is a definitive statement that we are doing our job. Our fears have been allayed about what tomorrow holds for the NDLEA and its personnel.

“We have evolved a better, more efficient and sustainable system that guarantees viable work conditions, good staff welfare, and enhanced job performance. We have since been able to settle the problem of career progression by expanding the Agency’s structures.

“We are cooperating more with regional opposites and international partners. All these translate into ample opportunities for upward mobility for focused, hardworking officers”, Marwa said.

While saying that the past two and half years had seen a lot of changes in the Agency, he said, hard work and professionalism are rewarded by granting higher responsibilities to officers.

Marwa said every one to whom promotion is due has been considered, adding that, in the last 18 months, the Agency has conducted over 150 trainings, involving more than 6,000 officers.

He charged the newly promoted officers not to rest on their oars as the NDLEA has adopted global best practices adding that, the President has given assurances of his administration’s unwavering support for the Agency.

“It is not yet time to rest on our oars. We have no option but to sustain the momentum of our upward trajectory, build on our performance and continue to protect our hard-earned reputation. It is on this note that I demand more from us in terms of hard work, discipline, valour, professionalism, commitment, and all the time-honoured virtues that enshroud labour with dignity.”

Responding on behalf of the promoted and honoured officers, DCGN Joyce Titus-Awogbuyi thanked Marwa for providing inspiring leadership for the Agency and motivating the personnel to break barriers and excel in their areas of responsibility.

She said the promotion and commendations will further encourage her and others to contribute more towards achieving the corporate goal of ridding Nigeria of substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking.

