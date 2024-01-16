The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd) has reiterated determination of his administration to leverage on the agricultural reform programmes of Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, in Niger State and to partner with the State Government, to facilitate sustainable alternative livelihoods to the youths and women groups in the State.

The partnership programmes according to him, will specifically focus on the deviant youth groups including those in the custody of the National Drugs and Law Enforcement Agency( NDLEA).

This partnership is the interest of Gen. Marwa with Governor Bago, was disclosed by Dr. Jonah Kolo, who was recently appointed as the National Coordinator of Alternative Development Project in Nigeria, at the NDLEA Headquarters in Abuja.

He was speaking when he paid a courtesy visit to the Hon. Speaker, Niger State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abdulmalik Sarkin Daji, to intimate him on the activities of the Agency and particularly on the focus of the Alternative Development project of the NDLEA.

He stated that Gen. Marwa, was passionate about providing legitimate alternative sources of livelihoods for the deviant youth groups as a drug control strategy hence his decision to create an Alternative Development Unit in the Agency.

He said one of the key functions of the unit in the NDLEA was, “to initiate,identify, and leverage on the children, youths and women empowerment programmes at the community, state and federal levels and to collaborate with the sponsors/ implementers of such programmes in order to incorporate illicit narcotics and related crime preventive empowerment programs’’.

The Hon. Speaker thereby pledged his support for the partnership project and promised to take up the partnership interest with Governor of Niger, Hon Mohammed Umaru Bago.

