NDLEA nabs wanted drug kingpin with 11.6kg cocaine, meth after seven years

Operatives of a special operations unit of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a wanted 60-year-old drug kingpin, Okpara Paul Chigozie, ending seven years of evading the long arm of the law.

A statement by the spokesman of the NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi, on Sunday said the suspect was caught attempting to ship large quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine to the Southeast and other parts of the country.

Okpara, who has been on the wanted list of the NDLEA since 2019, was eventually arrested at his hideout at 72 Michael Ojo Street, Isheri in the Ojo area of Lagos State on 13th July 2025, following the interception of some of his consignments at 5:45 am that same day at Ilasamaja along the Apapa-Oshodi expressway in an early morning operation.

The statement said a team of NDLEA officers, acting on credible intelligence, arrested one of Okpara’s couriers, 51-year-old Achebe Kenneth Nnamdi, while heading to Onitsha, Anambra State in a white Toyota Sienna vehicle.

The agency’s sniffer dogs were subsequently brought in to search the vehicle, after which 7.6 kilograms of cocaine and 900 grams of methamphetamine were found hidden in body compartments of the space bus. A follow-up operation was promptly carried out at Okpara’s hideout in Isheri, where an additional 1.8kg of cocaine and 1.3kg of methamphetamine were recovered from his residence.

At the Lagos International Airport, Babafemi said operatives of the Agency, in a joint operation with Aviation Security personnel of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), on 16th July, recovered 7,790 pills of tramadol and rohypnol from the luggage of an Italy-bound passenger, Omoregie Nice Uyiosa. The suspect, who was travelling to Italy via Istanbul on a Turkish Airlines flight, claimed he purchased the drugs himself, hoping to sell them in Italy at higher prices.

In another arrest at the Lagos airport, NDLEA operatives at the export shed on Thursday intercepted 17 parcels of skunk, a strain of cannabis, weighing 1.70kg, concealed in packs of the popular cereal, Golden Morn, heading to Pakistan as part of a consolidated cargo. A suspect, Chioba Robert Uchenna, who presented the consignment for shipment, was arrested.

NDLEA operatives on Saturday 19th July raided Sarah Sam Hotels located at 115 Ogudu Road in Kosofe, Lagos State, where various party drugs were being distributed and sold. The raid followed credible intelligence and surveillance which confirmed a suspect, Obayemi Oyetade, as the arrowhead of the drug network.

At the time of the operation, 1.30kg of chocolate cannabis, 900 grams of gummies and 22.9 grams of skunk were recovered from Obayemi’s room in the hotel, which is a 20-room facility run as a family business, housing his mother and siblings. Other items recovered from the hotel include three vehicles.

Three suspects – Onyeka Madu, Monday Nwadishi and Emmanuel Madu – were arrested on Saturday during an intelligence-led raid at Narayi High Cost area of Chikun LGA, Kaduna State, where 742.866 kilograms of skunk and Colorado, a synthetic strain of cannabis, were seized.

The NDLEA statement also said one Lawan Rabiu was nabbed with 36,000 pills of tramadol along Danbatta-Kazaure Road on Wednesday in Kano.

While a total of 25,000 pills of tramadol and Exol-5 were recovered from a suspect, Aliyu Abubakar, at Gombe roundabout on Friday, the duo of Mohammed Adamu and Furaira Idris were arrested the same day with 49 blocks of compressed skunk that weighed 29kg at Kwadom, Yemaltu Deba LGA, Gombe State.

In Borno, NDLEA officers on patrol along Baga Road, Maiduguri, on Saturday intercepted 74,360 pills of opioids in a Mercedes Benz C180 car marked GUB 409 AA and arrested Audu Modu in connection with the seizure, while in Bayelsa State, a 63-year-old grandmother, Akuna Nelson, was on Thursday arrested at Osiri area of Yenagoa in connection with the seizure of 163 litres of skuchies.

Four suspects – Ikechukw Abugu, Sunday Ani, Chukwu Christian and Emmanuel Olisakwe – were on Thursday arrested by NDLEA operatives along Okene-Lokoja highway, Kogi State, in connection with the seizure of 2kg of methamphetamine recovered during a search of their vehicle coming from Onitsha, Anambra State, to Minna, Niger State.

In Abia State, NDLEA officers on 14th July raided the base of a notorious drug dealer, Nduka Obi, at 4 Niger Street, Ugwa Road, Aba, where various quantities of tramadol, cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and a total of N736,000 in monetary exhibit were recovered from him.

While a total of 45,000 pills of tramadol were seized from a suspect, Chisom Okpalaeke, by NDLEA operatives on patrol along Onitsha – Enugu expressway, Enugu State, on 16th July, officers of the Taraba State Command of the agency the same day apprehended the duo of Ngwokwoka Thomas and Mohammed Audu with 10,000 caps of tramadol and a gram of cannabis at Dan Anacha, Gassol LGA.

While commending the officers and men of the various Commands of the Agency for the arrests and seizures of the past week, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, Brig-Gen. Mohamed Marwa (Rtd), also praised their counterparts in all the commands across the country for maintaining a fair balance between their drug supply reduction and drug demand reduction efforts.

