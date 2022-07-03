NDLEA intercepts N4.5bn heroin in baby food, as ex-BRT driver excretes 90 pellets of cocaine

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted 22 blocks of heroin weighing 23.55kilograms concealed in packs of Nestle Cerelac baby food at the Lagos Airport.

The consignment with a street value of over N4.5 billion came from Johannesburg, South Africa on board South African Airways flight last Wednesday as part of a consolidated cargo that arrived the SAHCO import shed of the Lagos airport.

After series of follow up operations that led to the arrest of two freight agents, the actual receiver of the drug consignment, Chike Okeke Eweni who distributes the substance for his South Africa based partner was arrested on June 30, 2022 at a logistics warehouse in Ajao Estate, Ikeja.

Chike who hails from Anaocha LGA, Anambra state claims during preliminary interview that he is also into fish farming.

Before his arrest, NDLEA officers at the airport had, on 27th June arrested a former driver with a public transport company, BRT, Muyiwa Babalola Bolujoko for ingesting 90 pellets of cocaine. He was arrested at the screening point before boarding a Qatar Airways flight enroute Doha to Sharjah, with his trip expected to terminate in Dubai, UAE.

The 39-year-old from Ijebu South LGA of Ogun State, was placed under excretion observation after body scan result confirmed drug ingestion. While in custody, the suspect excreted all the 90 pellets in four excretions. He claimed he left his N60, 000 per month job as BRT driver in February and decided to work as drug courier to raise funds to buy a shuttle bus popularly called ‘Korope’ in Lagos to continue his transport business.

Also on Thursday, operatives of the Agency intercepted an inbound consignment of khat leaves, which arrived the NAHCO import shed of the Lagos airport on Royal Air Maroc flight from the Middle East. A total of 71 cartons of dried khat leaves with a gross weight of 2,434.3 kg were discovered in the cargo.

In the same vein, anti-narcotic officers of the Agency also last Thursday, seized 36 parcels of Colorado, a variant of cannabis with a total weight of 19.30kg which arrived the NAHCO import shed from Los Angeles, US on a Delta Airlines flight.

After series of follow up operations in which four persons were arrested, the actual owner of the drug consignment, Abibu Afis Sola was eventually nabbed on Friday 1st July in Gbagada area of Lagos.





Meanwhile, in Rivers state, NDLEA operatives, on 29th June arrested a 68-year-old woman, Mrs. Celina Ekeke at Obunku community, Oyigbo LGA with 231.2kg cannabis, while one Shedrack Eze, was arrested the following day, at Yankarfe, Zaria, Kaduna state with 250,000 tablets of Exol 5, weighing 75kg.

In Borno state, Usman Haruna, 27, was arrested at BCG checkpoint in Biu on Saturday 2nd July with 19.7kg cannabis.

