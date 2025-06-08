NDLEA intercepts iIlicit drug consignment packaged as green tea at Lagos airport

….arrests 2 young ladies with over 108kg Skunk, Loud, Colorado, Meth in Edo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted not less than 66 parcels of Loud, a strong strain of cannabis and other illicit drugs packaged as green tea at the import shed of the Lagos International Airport.

The seizure made on Thursday was based on credible intelligence received ahead of the arrival of the consignment at the cargo wing of the airport on 11th May.

NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi said in a statement on Sunday that the Agency had watch-listed the illicit drug shipment and sustained surveillance around it for over three weeks before inviting other stakeholders for a joint examination last Thursday.

The Loud consignment weighing 62.20kg was concealed inside wraps of green tea that came from Thailand via UAE on an Emirate Airlines flight.

In another operation in Lagos, NDLEA operatives on 2nd June intercepted a consignment of 1,665kg skunk, a strain of cannabis, along Lekki-Ajah expressway. Two suspects, Gidado Abdulrasaq Ayinde and Obanla Oluwafemi, were promptly arrested in connection with the seizure.

In Kaduna state, the statement said, operatives of the state command of NDLEA on patrol along Abuja-Kaduna expressway on 3rd June arrested 29-year-old Goodluck Nnaemeka with 612 bottles of codeine-based syrup and 2,970 pills of flunitrazepam.

In another operation same day, a 52-year-old wanted drug dealer Kabiru Musa (a.k.a KB) was arrested at Kurmin Mashi. A total of 25.7kg skunk was earlier recovered from his base.

While a total of 9kg Loud was recovered from the spare tyre compartment of an Audi station wagon car marked AAA 975 XU driven by Atari Israel along Auchi road, Edo state, two young ladies: Favour Joy and Joy Igwe were, on 3rd June nabbed at Ikpoba hill area of Benin city. Recovered from them include: 106.57kg skunk; 1kg Loud; 800 grams Colorado and 302 grams of methamphetamine.

Babafemi said the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) social advocacy activities by NDLEA Commands equally continued across the country in the past week.

While commending the officers and men of Lagos International Airport, Kaduna and Edo Commands of the Agency for the arrests and seizures of the past week, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of thry NDLEA, Brig-Gen. Mohamed Marwa (Rtd) also praised their counterparts in all the commands across the country for pursuing a fair balance between their drug supply reduction and drug demand reduction efforts.

