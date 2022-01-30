NDLEA intercepts 22 UK, France, Portugal passports at Lagos airport

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has seized 22 international passports of six different countries concealed in a bag of garri among other food items.

They were seized at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja Lagos by operatives at the Skypower Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) export shed at the international axis of the airport during their routine cargo search.

NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Sunday said nine of the passports were three each of UK, France and Portugal, while the rest were: Nigeria -8; Ghana -4 and Cameroon -1.

He also said that at the airport, operatives equally recovered 12 parcels of cannabis weighing 4.95kg concealed in a carton of Golden Morn packaged for export through the SAHCO export shed.

Meantime, Babafemi disclosed that in Plateau State, a team of NDLEA officers on Friday 28th January arrested two suspects; Emeka Ezenwa, 37, and Julius Akingbe, 45, for being in possession of 126.5grams of methamphetamine concealed inside a DVD player coming from Lagos.

According to him, a raid in Kampani Zera- Wase LGA of the state on Friday led to the arrest of Fatima Sadiq, 20, who was caught with 21.3kg cannabis.

“A similar raid on Friday of a notorious drug joint, Bakin Kogi Ringim, Jigawa state led to the recovery of different quantities of Cannabis, Diazepam, Exol-5 and some new psychoactive substances with a total weight of 8.680kg as well as weapons such as knives, cutlasses, Gora sticks, catapults and charms.

“In Edo State, operatives recovered 19 bags of cannabis weighing 144.10kg stored in the bush along Uromi Road, Esan North East LGA ready to be transported to other parts of the country, while eight bags of the same substance weighing 111kg were recovered from a bush at Iruekpen, Esan West LGA,” he revealed.

Commenting on the development, Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) has commended officers and men of Lagos Airport, Adamawa, Plateau and Edo commands of the Agency for their tenacity and vigilance.

