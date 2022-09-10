NDLEA intercepts 12 pump-action guns, 374 cartridges in Kogi

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted 12 pump action guns and 374 cartridges in Kogi.

The Kogi NDLEA Commander Abdulkadir Abdullahi Fakai made the disclosure in Lokoja on Friday.

He said two persons were arrested in connection with the consignments Abdullahi Fakai said that the riffles and ammunition were intercepted at a checkpoint by personnel during a patrol on Okene Lokoja Abuja road on Friday

The two suspects Sagir Isiyaka 40 and Bello Shehu Usman 42 were travelling in a J5 Boxer Bus from Onisha to Abuja before our patrol team accosted them on searching their luggage our eagle-eyed officers discovered the riffles and ammunition concealed in some sacks.

When asked about how they came about such dangerous arms and ammunition they could t give any cogent or concrete reason as proof of ownership he explained.

The NDLEA Commander said it was at that point that the duo were arrested with the consignments for further investigation

According to him since the matter is about arms and ammunition we quickly transferred the case to the Nigeria Police Kogi Command for their discrete and further investigation.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PDP’s Northern Presidential Ticket Threatens Nigeria’s Unity —APC

The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Felix Morka, speaks with TAIWO AMODU on the state of affairs in the ruling party, the opposition and the 2023 general election….

Twenty Passengers Burnt To Death In Car Accident In Ibarapa

No fewer than twenty passengers were burnt to death when two vehicles collided at Maya junction, Lanlate, Ibarapa East local government area of Oyo State, on Friday….

Bandits Attack Traders In Kogi, Kill 4

Four persons have been killed while two others sustained various degrees of injuries by gunmen suspected to be bandits at Ofeapo, along Idrisu-Bagana Road in Omala Local Government Area of Kogi State….





Why We Formed Association Of Blind Hausa People In Oyo—Leader

Mohammed Ibrahim is the chairman of The Blind Hausa People’s Association of Oyo State. In this interview by KANGMWA GOFWEN, he speaks about some of their challenges, their expectations from government and how they contribute to nation building in their little way…

NDLEA intercepts 12 pump-action guns, 374 cartridges in Kogi