NDLEA hands over 450,000 pregabalin capsules to NAFDAC in Kano

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has handed over 450,000 pills of Pregabalin capsules to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) in Kano.

The drugs were intercepted on Kano-Hadejia Road, leading to the arrest of three individuals.

The Kano State Strategic Commander of the NDLEA, ACGN Abubakar Ahmad, stated that the consignment was found concealed in a van, packed in 60 cartons.

He added that the suspects will be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

The handover was done in line with a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed by both agencies on November 24, 2024.

Ahmad said the NDLEA Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Brig.-Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd), directed the immediate transfer of the drugs to NAFDAC for “further forensic and regulatory examination.”

Receiving the seized drugs, the Kano State NAFDAC Coordinator, Mr. Kassim Idrissa Ibrahim, who represented the Director-General, Professor Christiana Adeyeye, praised the NDLEA for its swift action.

“This handover ceremony represents more than just a transfer of evidence. It symbolizes the strength of our collaborative effort in safeguarding public health,” Adeyeye said.

She commended the NDLEA’s “unwavering dedication and vigilance” in intercepting the “dangerous unregistered pharmaceutical products.”

Professor Adeyeye noted that the seamless inter-agency collaboration between the two agencies is what is needed to combat the growing menace of drug abuse and misuse.

She warned that the fight is far from over as “the sophistication of those engaged in illegal drug activities continues to evolve.” She assured the NDLEA of NAFDAC’s readiness to collaborate on subsequent investigative and regulatory steps.

