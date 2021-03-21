NDLEA foils attempt to smuggle drugs to US, Canada, France, through Lagos, Kano, Abuja airports

Officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have frustrated another attempt by drug peddlers to smuggle out hard drugs through the international airports in Lagos, Kano and Abuja.

At the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, the attempt by a 41-year-old Adewuyi Olayinka to smuggle to the United States 650 grammes of cocaine wrapped in two parcels through SAHCO shed at the international wing of the airport was foiled by the officials of the anti-narcotic agency who arrested him.

According to the Commander, MMIA Command of the NDLEA, Ahmadu Garba, the drug was concealed in dry local pepper and herbal concoction popularly called ‘agbo’.

Similar attempts to export dangerous drugs through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja was also foiled by the NDLEA operatives who seized 200 kilogrammes of cocaine from the couriers.

Equally, an attempt by another trafficker to export 92.250 kilogrammes of Khat via Turkish Air through the cargo warehouse of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, has also been frustrated as the hard drugs packed in six cartoons heading to Goussainville in France has been confiscated.

The clearing agent processing the consignment for export at Abuja airport was said to have claimed the cargo in six cartons was dried moringa leaves as stated in the airway bill but upon laboratory tests, it turned out to be hard drug.

At the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, a total of 107 kilogrammes of hard drugs was also intercepted by the NDLEA officials at the cargo shed of the Kano airport while an attempt was being made to export the drugs to Canada.

The drug which weighed 107kgs was concealed in golden colour nylon bags covered with textile materials and labelled tea with a view to deceiving the NDLEA.

According to the NDLAE official at Kano airport “the so-called tea arose the suspicion of officers at the cargo shed who insisted that it must be subjected to laboratory analysis and test before it will be allowed to go, because the so-called tea came from Lagos by road to Kano and our operatives wondered why the owner did not ship it via Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos. Hence, the reason the shipment was delayed until the sample was taken and sent to our forensic lab for analysis. The result came out positive for Khat, it has since been seized and is now in our custody.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…