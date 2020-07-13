NDLEA files drug trafficking charge against 25-year-old man

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Monday, filed a one-count charge of drug trafficking, against a 25-year-old man, Joshua Benson, in a Federal High Court in Lagos.

According to the charge signed by the prosecutor, Mr Jeremiah Aernan, the defendant committed the offence on June 28.

The NDLEA alleged that Benson was arrested in Ajah area of Lagos, with 45 bags of Cannabis Sativa, which he unlawfully trafficked.

Hemp is listed in the schedule of the NDLEA as a restricted narcotics similar to Cocaine and Heroine.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 11(c) of the NDLEA Act, Cap N30, Laws of the Federation 2004.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that the Act provides for a term of life imprisonment if found guilty.

No date has been fixed for the arraignment of Benson.

(NAN)

