NDLEA destroys 255 hectares of cannabis farms, arrests 13 in Ondo

In a major operation that lasted seven days, operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have destroyed a total of 255 hectares of cannabis farms spread across five local government areas of Ondo state.

13 suspects, according to the Director, Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi were also arrested and 250 kilograms of cannabis seeds as well as 63.85kg cannabis weeds were recovered during the operation deep inside five major forests that spread across five local council areas of the state.

The exercise codenamed “Operation Abub”, which began at Ogbese forest on 15th February lasted till Monday, 21st February, 2022.

Babagemi said, at the Ogbese forest, a suspect, Olatunde Olaoluwa was arrested in his cannabis farm measuring ten hectares, which was destroyed and burnt along with other cannabis farms spread across the Ogbese riverbank.

On the 16th of February, the Agency’s Strike Force operatives stormed Ipele forest where they arrested Amos Mark, Luke Job, Monday Momoh and Otunuya Waya while 19 hectares of irrigated cannabis plantations were destroyed.

The Omolowo community in the Ogbese area was next on 17th February when one Mary Udonije was arrested inside a 10-hectare farm with 16.5kg of cannabis seeds and 4.5 kg of processed cannabis.

Also recovered in the farm was an irrigation pumping machine with over 700 metres hoses for watering the illicit weed.

No less than 154kg of cannabis seeds were also seized at Ala forest, Akure North Local Government Area with over 30 hectares of irrigation cannabis farms destroyed and burnt. A suspect, John Mike who claimed to be a labourer was also apprehended with 2.5kg of cannabis seeds.

On day four of the operation, the NDLEA spokesman said, 54 hectares of cannabis farm was destroyed at Utte and Okuluse forest, Ose Local Government Area of the state and 95kg of cannabis seeds, 2.5kg of processed cannabis sativa and a pumping machine with a long hose were recovered in the farm.

On the fifth day, one Anthony Agbe, 58, was arrested with 43kg of fresh cannabis inside a farm that was earlier destroyed at Ogbese. He claimed he was contracted by one Henry Daniel, (a.k.a Calendar) who is at large to help gather the destroyed cannabis weeds.

On the same day, one Ahmadu Abubakar was arrested with three Dane guns in a hut within a farm where over three hectares were destroyed at Akure North Local Government Area of the state.

On 21st February, over 50 clusters of cannabis farm spread across 47 hectares were destroyed and 2kg of cannabis seeds seized, while a suspect, Olorunlogo Lekan was apprehended inside a large cannabis farm measuring 10 hectares at Ala forest before it was destroyed and burnt by Strike Force officers drawn across Edo, Oyo, Osun, Ekiti and Ondo states Commands of the anti-narcotic agency.

No fewer than 72 hectares of other cannabis farms in small clusters close to the identified ones in the five forests were also destroyed in the course of the operation.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Ambitious appointed public officials Ambitious appointed public officials

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Ambitious appointed public officials Ambitious appointed public officials