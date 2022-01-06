NDLEA destroy 233,778 kg of marijuana in Edo, arrest 351 suspected drug dealers

Determined to check the menace of illicit drug trafficking in Edo State, a total of 16,344 bags of cannabis sativa popularly called marijuana found in a cluster of four warehouses in Uzebba, Owan West Local Government Area weighing 233,778 kilogrammes by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) were burnt/destroyed at the scene of a sting operation last year.

Besides, 351 suspected drug dealers comprising of 248 males and 103 females were also arrested by the agency in the state in 2021.

The state Commander, Mr Buba Wakawa who disclosed this in Benin yesterday said that the total weight of hard drugs seized within the period was 26,459.078 kilogrammes (approximately 26.5 tonnes).

According to Wakawa, nine vehicles and nine motorcycles used in conveying exhibits were also seized, as well as four guns comprising two pump actions, one double barrel, and one cut-to-size gun used in guarding drug warehouses.

The commander said: “25 suspected cannabis sativa farms measuring 49.589964 hectares were traced and destroyed. In the area of prosecution, activities were hampered by incessant strikes by the Federal High Courts, however, the command secured 23 convictions while 27 cases are still pending before the Federal High Court Benin.”

Wakawa further disclosed that 180 drug-dependent persons were successfully counselled and re-integrated into the society by the command within the period under review.

He stressed that stamping out drug abuse and trafficking in the state was non-negotiable and a task that must be achieved.

“We solicit the support of well-meaning citizens and call on the general public to volunteer information that will assist us in ridding the state of bad eggs,” he added.

