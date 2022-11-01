NDLEA declares Lagos drug baron wanted, arrests kingpin behind cocaine shipments

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has declared a Lagos socialite and owner of Adekaz Hotels, Alhaji Ademola Afolabi Kazeem, as known as Alhaji Abdallah Kazeem Muhammed wanted over offences bordering on exportation and trafficking of illicit drugs as well as money laundering.

According to a statement by the spokesman of the agency, Femi Babafemi on Tuesday, the NDLEA declared the suspect wanted following his failure to honour invitations and an order granted the Agency by a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos on 17th October 2022.

The wanted drug kingpin was uncovered as the sponsor of some traffickers arrested by the anti-narcotics agency in their recent attempt to export cocaine to Dubai, UAE and other destinations outside Nigeria.

“Soon after the arrest of one of his mules, Bolujoko Muyiwa Babalola, a Lagos BRT driver on 27th June at the Lagos Airport, Kazeem who is also the Chairman of Adekaz Global Integrated Services, went underground and after failing to honour invitations sent to him, the Agency approached a Federal High Court in Lagos with three prayers, to attach and seal his identified properties in Lagos and Ibadan, declare him wanted and block his bank account with a cash balance of N217,000,000.00, all of which were granted by the court.

“As a result, operatives of the NDLEA sealed six of the identified properties located on Lagos Island last week. They include 105 Tokunbo street off Broad street, Lagos Island, 1 Abibu Oki street off Marina, Lagos Island, 3 Abibu Oki street off Marina, Lagos Island, 54 Palm Church street, Lagos Island, 26 Agarawu street, Lagos Island and 41 Forsythe street, Lagos Island.

“The other one is located at 1 Irepodun zone, Adepoju bus stop, Ajoda Ayedun, Ibadan, Oyo state.”

In a related development, the agency on Friday 28th October arrested another drug baron, Udemezue Obunike William at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja on his return from Brazil.

His arrest, with the support of the Nigeria Immigration Service, followed the earlier arrest of some drug couriers linked to Udemezue as their sponsor. They include two mules, Adolphus Anayochukwu Okeke and Anayo Michael Nnanna.

“The 52-year-old father of four children who claimed to be a businessman, Okeke Adolphus Anayochukwu was arrested at the Abuja airport by NDLEA operatives with 20.75 kilograms of black liquid cocaine on 15th March upon his arrival onboard Qatar Airways flight from Sao Paulo, Brazil through Doha, Qatar to Abuja. The liquid was discovered upon search of his luggage stuffed with six smaller bags containing 32-makeup mascara, which tested positive for cocaine.

“On the other hand, a Brazilian returnee Nnanna Anayo Michael was arrested at the Port Harcourt International Airport during the inward screening of passengers on board Qatar Airline flight QR1433 from Sao Paulo, Brazil via Doha to Port Harcourt on 29th March.”

The NDLEA spokesman said, Nnanna was arrested with 73 sachets weighing 8.15 kilograms of cocaine, which is the largest seizure of such at the airport since it began international flight operations years ago.

He said further investigations of the two traffickers revealed Udemezue Obunike William as the drug baron behind the cocaine cartel. As a result, he was watch-listed and arrested upon his return from Brazil last week.

