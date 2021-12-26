NDLEA confiscated drugs worth N60b in two months ― Marwa

National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has said that N60 billion worth of hard drugs have been confiscated in the last two months as part of a nationwide campaign to arrest increasing sales and consumption of illicit substances.

Speaking at the third colloquium of Galaxy Clique, a social club in Offa, Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State, on Sunday, chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, Brigadier General Muhammed Buba Marwa (rtd), traced one of the root causes of insecurity to drug abuse, “that has become prevalent in the society”.

Marwa, who spoke through the Kwara State Commander of NDLEA, Kayode Babayeju, at the event, themed, “Hard Drug Abuse and Insecurity: A Siamese Twins”, said that 99 per cent of crimes committed in the country were under the influence of hard drugs.

Marwa noted that criminals terrorizing various communities resident among the populace and urged the people not to shield them.

He added that excessive use of drugs leads to abuse, identifying cannabis Sativa as the most abused drug in Nigeria that was imported after the second world war.

The NDLEA chief cautioned the citizens against the use of sedatives and maintained that it could endanger their well being.

“With consistent nationwide campaign, it is possible to separate drug abuse from insecurity, notwithstanding the belief that they are Siamese twins. We need to talk to our youth to reduce drug abuse because insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and armed robbery are linked to substance abuse,” Marwa noted.

The Chairman of the occasion and former Acting Managing Director of Bank of Industry, Dr Waheed Olagunju, urged stakeholders to synergize to ensure that the society was rid of the siamese twins of drug abuse and insecurity.

“Community, NGOs, three tiers of government and relevant agencies and even international-based organisations should work together to tackle the menace,” he said.

Olagunju thanked the Galaxy Clique for its initiative and as well as NDLEA for its willingness to partner with the club in curbing drug abuse ravaging the community.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the club, Mutiu Olayemi Olabooye, who spoke through his Vice-Chairman, Akeem Ayeleso Oyetunde, said the programme, which he described as the flagship of the club was meant to examine topical issues in the society and providing solutions to address those issues.

He said this year’s topic was chosen to address various social vices and insecurity that bestrode the country, situating the root cause of the problem at the doorstep of drugs addiction.

“We shall not relent in our collective resolve to return our society to the path of dignity and orderliness as bequeathed to us by our forbearers,” Olabooye said.

He recalled that the club was founded in 1987 when foundation members were still young undergraduates but expressed delight that it has turned to a frontline one among social clubs in Offa community.

The club chairman added, “To the glory of God, our members have been making waves in their different professional callings. Let me, therefore, seize this moment to announce that our doors are now opened to take in new members who have duly satisfied the criteria for membership. This opportunity is, however, limited in number.”

He also spoke of the plan of the club to establish a rehabilitation centre to cater for repentant drug addicts and subsequently reintegrate them back to society.

