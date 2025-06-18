NDLEA calls for public, states’ active participation in fight against substance abuse

… unveils 2025 world drug day activities with focus on substance use prevention

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig- Gen Mohamed Marwa (Rtd) has challenged the Nigerian public to get involved and take full ownership of the fight against substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking with a view to curbing the menace and preventing young people from falling into the drug trap.

Marwa gave the challenge at a joint press conference with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in Abuja on Wednesday to announce weeklong activities to commemorate this year’s world drug day.

He said, “As we enter another United Nations year focused on prevention, it is vital to stress that the responsibility of shielding our citizens from harmful substances does not rest solely on the shoulders of the NDLEA. It is a collective duty—one that demands the involvement of all, including the general public.

“On our part, we shall intensify our War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) social advocacy initiatives to further support families, schools, communities, workplaces, places of worship, associations, and trade unions in raising awareness on the dangers of illicit drug use and how to avoid falling victim”, Marwa stated.

The NDLEA boss noted that each year, the World Drug Day is guided by a unique theme that shapes the global response to the challenges of drug abuse and illicit trafficking over the following 12 months, adding that this year’s theme, “will once again serve as a framework for our awareness campaigns, stakeholder engagements, and community outreach efforts.

With this year’s theme, “The Evidence is Clear: Invest in Prevention”, Marwa said, the Agency has lined up impactful activities that will culminate in the grand finale on 26th of June, saying that, “These events are designed to raise public awareness, encourage dialogue, and galvanise collective action towards combating drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

“On Friday, June 20, we will hold a Juma’at service at the National Mosque, Abuja. The following day, Saturday, 21st of June at 8am, we will stage a Walk Against Drug Abuse in collaboration with MTN Nigeria Foundation and the University of Abuja at the University campus in Gwagwalada.

“On Sunday, 22nd of June, a Thanksgiving Service will be held at Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries Regional Church, Wuye, Abuja, We will begin the following week with the final stage of an Essay Competition on Monday, 23rd of June. In this round, schoolchildren will present letters they have written on the theme: “Why I Must Not Take Drugs.”

“The day will also include a range of NGO-led activities focused on drug prevention and youth engagement.

Our focus on Tuesday, 24th of June, will be on out-of-school youth. To this end, we will conduct an outreach campaign in markets and motor parks across the FCT Area Councils, beginning at 8 am. Finally, on Thursday, 26th of June, which marks World Drug Day, we will hold the grand finale—a commemorative event at the State House Conference Centre, commencing at 9 am.”

He said as part of efforts to address the country’s drug use situation, the NDLEA has also continued on an upward trajectory in terms of arrests, convictions, and seizures.

“We are also modernising our approach to the enforcement of drug laws by embedding innovation in our operations. Notably, the use of body cameras has now been fully integrated into our field activities. Overall, the past year has witnessed significant positive developments in our offensive against drug traffickers and barons.

“In the four and a half years of my leadership, the Agency has been advancing steadily on the path of reform and progress. Earlier this year, in February, we commissioned our first barracks in Yola, Adamawa State. In April, we commissioned both an accommodation facility and a rehabilitation centre in Kano.

“At present, the barracks in Abuja stands almost ready for commissioning, while the one in Lagos is nearing completion”, he added.

In his speech at the briefing, UNODC Country Representative, Cheikh Ousman Toure by the Deputy Head of UNODC in Nigeria, Danilo Campisi, stressed the importance of preventive measures in addressing the global drug use problem.

He said, “the illicit drug trade is deeply connected to other crimes including human trafficking, illegal mining and environmental destruction. Its proceeds often finance violent extremist groups further destabilizing affected regions. Together these interconnected crimes are part of a vicious circles that entrench poverty, exploitation, institutional weakness and addiction.”

While commending Marwa and the NDLEA for doing an excellent work in Nigeria, the UNODC called on state governments to get actively involved in the efforts being coordinated by the NDLEA at the centre.

“Stopping drug trafficking requires long-term coordinated action to address supply and demand and prevent organized criminal groups from exploiting vulnerabilities. Most critically, we must involve the sub-nationals, the state governments must be actively involved in drug control efforts working with NDLEA and other relevant entities to ensure the availability of evidence-based preventions and treatment programmes in their states. We will not make significant progress if interventions continue to be centralized.

“This is why UNODC support to Nigeria remains resolute and multifaceted. We are working side-by-side with the government of Nigeria to build forensic and border management capacity to intercept drug flows and strengthen law enforcement capabilities; enhance regional responses to transnational organized crime through training, intelligence sharing and support for joint investigations.

“We stand in solidarity with the Nigerian government, civil society and communities in the fight to dismantle criminal chains, prevent addiction and restore dignity through recovery”, he said.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

