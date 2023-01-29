NDLEA busts trans-border cartel, arrests 5 kingpins, seizes skunk, others

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has successfully dismantled a trans-border drug cartel and arrested five leaders of the syndicates operating in parts of the world in a special operation that lasted weeks during which different quantities of skunk, methamphetamine and ephedrine as well as air compressors used to conceal and distribute them globally were recovered.

A statement by the NDLEA spokesman, Mr Femi Babafemi on Sunday said, the special operation came on the heels of a warning by the Chairman and Chief Executive of the Agency, Brig-Gen. Mohamed Marwa (Rtd) that drug barons and cartels will have it rough in 2023 if they fail to back out of the criminal business.

Leaders of the cartel which spreads across Dubai, UAE; Cotonou, Benin Republic; Togo; Oman, Thailand and Europe as well as Lagos, Imo and Onitsha in Anambra state, had while on Christmas and New Year holidays in their villages were still coordinating efforts to send their illicit consignments to Dubai and other parts of the world.

Their lid, according to the statement, was blown open on Thursday when their freight agent, Onyeisue Collins Chukwudi was arrested by NDLEA officers at the SAHCO export shed of the Lagos International Airport for attempting to export three big automobile air compressors to Dubai. A quick follow up operation led to the recovery of additional five compressors at his home at 24 Legacy road, Ayobo area of Lagos.

A total of 27.50kgs of skunk were taken out of the air compressors after welding equipment were used to cut them open and further investigations revealed that the freight agent was working for a bigger organized criminal group.

As a result, extensive operational tools were deployed to track the first kingpin, Onuoha Peter Obioma who lives in Benin Republic and Togo but comes occasionally to do business in Lagos. The efforts paid off on 7th January, 2023 when Obioma walked into the waiting arms of NDLEA operatives with a bag containing additional air compressors used to conceal 15.7kgs skunk and a crystalline substance that later tested positive to methamphetamine after the Agency’s sniffer dogs identified compressors with drug concealment.

Obioma’s statement led to the unraveling of two other leaders of the cartel: Dubai-based Ugo Kelechi Alex (aka KC) and Iwueke Ugochukwu (aka Odugwu), an Onitsha, Anambra based businessman, who were at that point still enjoying the Christmas and New Year holidays in their village in Imo state.

The statement said, a well-coordinated operation was thereafter carried out on 10th January at their ancestral homes in Umuobi village, Igbejere community, Ihitti-Uboma LGA, Imo State, while the arrow head of the cartel identified as Ezenwekwe Obinna Nicodemus, an automobile parts dealer at Alaba International market, Lagos was put under surveillance. A Lexus SUV and a Toyota jeep were immediately recovered from Kelechi and Iwueke.

After so many dramatic bids to evade arrest, NDLEA operatives eventually pinned Obinna down at a bar in Mazamaza, Mile 2 area of Lagos on 14th January and a search of his home led to the recovery of 607 grams of ephedrine, a handful of Cannabis weighing 20 grams as well as other paraphernalia, including 271 grams of dimethyl sulfone used as a cutting agent for ephedrine, a chemical precursor and an active ingredient for the production of methamphetamine. A weighing scale and an International passport were equally recovered from his house.

Meanwhile, no fewer than 2,601.5 kilograms of cannabis and 102,500 pills of pharmaceutical opioids were seized during interdiction operations across Plateau, Edo, Delta, Taraba, Kogi, Kano, Lagos and Adamawa state in the past week.





While 309kgs of cannabis were recovered from a Bauchi-bound Toyota Camry car marked KUJ 218 BS driven by a suspect, Godwin Ojo, on Saturday along Bauchi road, Jos, Plateau state, 718kgs of the same substance were seized in an uncompleted building in Sabongida-Ora, Owan West LGA, Edo state.

In Delta state, at least 250.3kgs of C/S were recovered from three suspects: Wilson Ejougo, Okpor Charles Chuks and Grace Isaiah in raids across Abbi town, Ndokwa West LGA, and Asaba, the state capital. A suspect, Umar Halidu was arrested with 18kgs of cannabis at Mutum Biyu, Gassol LGA, Taraba State, while the trio of Ali Abdulwahab, Bashir Musa and Ibrahim Shuaibu Abdullahi were nabbed with 532kgs of the psychoactive substance in their truck in Kogi state.

Not less than 189 blocks of C/S weighing 131kgs were also seized from a suspect, Shafi’u Abubakar in Mariri area of Kano and a total of 119.4kgs of the same substance recovered from four suspects in parts of Lagos state, while additional 523.8kgs were seized in a bus heading to Port Harcourt along Lagos-Ibadan expressway in the early hours of 22nd January. Four suspects: Okechukwu Umen; Lanre Adebayo Ismaila, Adeshina Adigun Fatai and Emmanuel Omijeh have been arrested in connection with the seizure and N3,000,000 offered as bribe kept as part of the exhibits for their prosecution.

In Adamawa state, 102,500 pills of opioids were recovered from the store of a mobile dealer at old park, Mubi in a joint operation with military personnel.