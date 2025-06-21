NDLEA boss, Marwa, loses mother-in-law, Hajiya Zainab Hussain

Hajiya Zainab Hussain, mother-in-law to the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) is dead.

This was disclosed in a statement released by the family and made available to Tribune Online on Saturday.

According to the statement, Hajiya Zainab Hussain, who is the mother of Hajiya Munira Marwa, wife of Gen. Marwa, died in the early hours of Saturday, 21st June 2025, in Abuja at the age of 76 years.

“The funeral prayer (Janazah) will take place today, Saturday 21st June 2025 at 2:00 pm at the National Mosque, Abuja, followed immediately by interment at Gwarinpa Cemetery, Abuja.

“We pray that Allah (SWT) forgives her shortcomings, grants her eternal rest, and admits her into Aljannatul Firdaus,” the statement reads.

The family, therefore, urged the general public to remember them in “prayers during this moment of grief.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

