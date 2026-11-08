NDLEA arrests Ugandan woman with 87 cocaine wraps in private part

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Tuesday arrested a 34-year-old Ugandan woman, Ms Farida Nansubuga, at the Lagos International Airport.

A statement by the NDLEA spokesperson, Mr Femi Babafemi, on Sunday said the woman was intercepted at the screening point of Terminal 2 during a joint passenger screening exercise with aviation security personnel. She was due to board a Ugandan airline flight to her home country.

A body search pointed to a substance concealed around her pelvic region, after which she was taken to a designated private search room for a secondary search. This led to the recovery of 87 wraps of cocaine, with a gross weight of 1.150 kilograms, strapped around her pelvic region and held in place beneath two layers of underwear.

During a preliminary interview, the suspect said she arrived in Nigeria on October 29, 2026, with members of her church for a prayer session at The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), in the Ikotun-Egbe area of Lagos. She claimed that after the prayer session, the other members of her delegation returned to Uganda, while she stayed behind to collect the illicit consignment on behalf of a friend, identified only as Joy, who resides in Uganda.

According to her, Joy directed her to a contact in Nigeria, who arranged a vehicle to take her to a hotel on the morning of her scheduled departure. It was there, she said, that the man handed her the drugs and instructed her to hide them beneath her clothing to evade security screening at the airport.

She claimed that no definite fee had been agreed for the trip, but that she expected to be paid at least US$1,000 upon successful delivery.

In another interception at the Lagos airport, NDLEA operatives on November 6 uncovered 750,000 tablets of Tapentadol 250mg, weighing 526 kilograms and with a street value of ₦900 million, in a consignment from India declared as Paracetamol Tablets 500mg. The consignment, comprising 11 cartons packed in two wooden structures, arrived at the airport’s import shed on Tuesday aboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight from Ahmedabad, India.

Suspicious of the declaration, NDLEA officers placed the cargo under surveillance until a joint examination with officers of the Nigeria Customs Service and other sister agencies on Friday. The opioid pills were found in 10 of the 11 cartons, while only the last carton contained paracetamol tablets as cover.

Also at the airport’s import shed, NDLEA operatives on Wednesday intercepted 32 parcels of Loud, a strain of cannabis, weighing 16.15 kilograms, concealed inside two wooden sofas in a consolidated cargo that arrived from Houston, Texas, United States, aboard a Turkish Airlines flight. A freight agent, Ibrahim Abdulwaheed Adewale, who came forward to clear the consignment, was taken into custody.

In a follow-up operation on Friday, a 34-year-old caterer from Ibadan, Oyo State, Adeoye Sarafa Ojo, who came to collect the package, was arrested. Adeoye claimed he had been sent by a friend, Taiwo Anuoluwapo Olusegun.

Similarly, a syndicate importing chemicals used in the production of Colorado, a synthetic cannabis, from the United Kingdom has come under the NDLEA’s radar following the interception of nine parcels of illicit substances hidden in two cartons of snacks labelled “Michael Tea Guy” in a consolidated cargo that arrived aboard an Air Peace flight from the UK on October 23.

Two of the parcels contained 1.20 kilograms of cannabis, while forensic analysis of the other seven parcels confirmed that they contained chemicals used in making synthetic cannabis.

A 51-year-old freight agent, Afolabi Abiodun Wale, who came to clear the consignment, was arrested, while two more cartons for the same recipient later arrived from the UK aboard an Allied Air flight.

The statement said a sting operation conducted between October 26 and 28 led to the arrest of Okwuite Benjamin Ojone when he took delivery of the four cartons. A search of the two additional cartons revealed three parcels concealed in two packs of detergent, weighing 3.30 kilograms, and 11 plastic bottles containing mostly liquid substances, weighing 16.25 kilograms. This brought the total seizure to 1.20 kilograms of cannabis and 28.65 kilograms of synthetic cannabis chemicals.

At courier companies in Lagos, NDLEA operatives on Tuesday also intercepted 46 blocks of cannabis, weighing 22.2 kilograms, packed in two cartons destined for the United Kingdom. Earlier, on October 30, they had intercepted 296 tablets of Swinol being sent from Lagos to Australia, as well as three shipments of tramadol destined for the UK: 20 capsules from Benin City and 96 capsules from Sapele, Delta State, both concealed in vitamin C containers, and 600 tablets of Tramadol 225mg from Asaba, hidden in women’s headwear.

In Lagos, NDLEA operatives on Friday arrested a 32-year-old man, Abubakar Ali, in the Marine Beach area of Apapa, where a stash of drugs was recovered from a small store he had built inside the sitting room of his apartment. Items recovered included 1.06 kilograms of Tramadol 250mg, 1.27 kilograms of Tramadol 225mg, 400 grams of pregabalin capsules, 355 grams of diazepam, 200 millilitres of codeine and 6.07 kilograms of cannabis.

In Ondo State, NDLEA operatives on the same Friday raided Odofin Road, Uso, where they recovered 148 bags of cannabis weighing 1,818 kilograms. Earlier that day, officers raided a cannabis farm in Board Forest, where they destroyed one hectare of cannabis plantation, recovered 242 kilograms of the drug and arrested a 36-year-old suspect, Itoro Linus Akpan.

In neighbouring Ekiti State, a 53-year-old man, Agbo Paul Peter, was arrested at Osin Forest, Osin Ekiti, on Thursday with 216 kilograms of cannabis and cannabis seeds. Meanwhile, in Edo State, NDLEA operatives on Friday intercepted a Golf saloon car loaded with 19 bags of cannabis weighing 201 kilograms along the Auchi–Ibillo Road in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area and arrested the driver, Abdulmumid Isah, and a passenger, Danako Godwin.

In a related development, officers raided a notorious drug joint on Ihama Road, GRA, Benin City, where three suspects, Emmanuel Sunday, Samuel Bala and Loveth Momodu, were arrested with quantities of Colorado, Loud and cannabis.

In Taraba State, operatives on stop-and-search duty at the NDLEA checkpoint in Lankaviri, Yorro Local Government Area, arrested three suspects with a total of 283 blocks of compressed cannabis weighing 226.255 kilograms within two days. On Thursday, Ibrahim Abdullahi was arrested with 156 blocks weighing 149.275 kilograms, while Kabiru Usman was apprehended the same day with 80 blocks weighing 40.07 kilograms.

On Friday, Babangida Babayo was arrested with 47 blocks weighing 36.91 kilograms.

In Enugu State, a 57-year-old man, Celestine Uzochukwu Ejiakor, was also arrested on Tuesday at a checkpoint in Eke Obinagu with 44 blocks of cannabis weighing 22.5 kilograms. In another interception at the Ugwuoba checkpoint, officers arrested Godwin Shaapera with 24,000 capsules of Tramadol weighing 13.4 kilograms and 697 grams of ketamine.

A suspect, Edugua Othuke, was arrested by NDLEA operatives at Ozoro, Isoko North area of Delta State, with 10.54 kilograms of skunk, 9.4 kilograms of cannabis seeds and 4.3 grams of methamphetamine on October 31, 2026, while another suspect, Akpofure Tobore, was arrested with quantities of skunk, tramadol, rohypnol and laughing gas on Wednesday at Upper Agbarho, Ughelli area of the state.

While commending the officers and men and women of the various commands for the seizures and arrests, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, Brig-Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), noted that the case of the Ugandan woman was a sad reminder that drug cartels would stop at nothing, including exploiting faith and religious travel, to recruit couriers for their illicit trade.

He urged officers across all commands to sustain the tempo of their supply and demand reduction efforts.