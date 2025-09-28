NDLEA arrests two drug kingpins, seizes cocaine, heroin, meth in Lagos

Operatives of a Special Operations Unit (SOU) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested two drug kingpins, Victor Nwosa and Felix Chika Obiegbu, after consignments of cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine being prepared for export to Europe and beyond were recovered from their Lagos homes following weeks of intelligence and surveillance on their criminal networks.

While 64-year-old Nwosa paraded himself as a successful textile merchant, 49-year-old Obiegbu was known to many as a businessman in wine distribution, but beneath their outward appearance lay their hidden illicit drug business, unearthed by NDLEA operatives after months of intelligence gathering on the syndicates led by them.

According to a statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi, on Sunday, at the time they were preparing their consignments for export, NDLEA-SOU operatives, who had kept them under surveillance for months, swooped on them in different parts of Lagos.

Nwosa was arrested on 17 September 2025 at his home at 16, Femi Kila Street, Okota, where 4.33 kilogrammes of heroin and 448 grammes of cocaine were recovered during a search of the house.

In Obiegbu’s case, he was arrested on 11 September at his home at 5 Shada Shonefun Street, Aguda, Surulere, where, in the course of a search, 2.902 kilogrammes of methamphetamine were uncovered and seized.

Attempts by suspected suppliers of illicit drugs to terrorists and bandits in Borno and Yobe to move narcotics concealed in the engine compartment of a Mercedes-Benz jeep and in a woman’s travelling bag were also thwarted by NDLEA operatives during stop-and-search operations in the two states.

In Borno State, following weeks of intelligence, NDLEA officers on Saturday arrested Baba Kaka Ibrahim at Njimtilo village while driving a Mercedes-Benz GLK marked JRE 987 AE along Damaturu Road. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 39,380 pills of tramadol 225mg and Exol-5 stuffed in the engine compartment of the jeep.

That same day in Yobe State, NDLEA operatives intercepted a woman, Halima Adamu, along the Damaturu-Maiduguri Road, where 39 parcels of Colorado, a synthetic strain of cannabis weighing 1.4 kilogrammes, were found concealed inside the casing of her travelling bag. A swift follow-up operation led to the arrest of another woman linked to the consignment, Habiba Muhammad, at her Baga Road, Maiduguri home.

Two suspects, Aliyu Sani and Yahaya Tata, were arrested on Saturday by NDLEA operatives along the Zaria-Kano Road, Gadar Tamburawa, Kano State, with 30,030 pills of tramadol seized from them, while three suspects – Friday Elebechi, Tobin Godgift and Aya Clement – were arrested by NDLEA operatives at Swali Jetty, Yenagoa, Bayelsa, on 22 September after 12 kilogrammes of skunk, a strain of cannabis, and 50 Diana AAA cartridges were recovered from them.

A 45-year-old ex-convict, Femi Owoeye (aka Do Good), was arrested on 25 September by NDLEA officers at his home at 24 Oke-Igele Street, Ikere Ekiti. He was found in possession of 32 kilogrammes of skunk and 10.5 grammes of tramadol. He had previously been convicted and sentenced to three years’ imprisonment for a similar drug trafficking offence in 2016.

In Kaduna, a suspect, Adedamola Olayeni, was arrested on 22 September with 404 blocks of skunk weighing 262.6 kilogrammes at the Abuja-Kaduna tollgate. The consignment was found in his Honda Pilot jeep marked MKA 499 TT, coming from Osogbo, Osun State, and heading to Katsina State.

Another suspect, Zubairu Haruna, was found on 24 September with 506 grammes of methamphetamine at the Gwantu-Fadan Karshi checkpoint, Kaduna, while a follow-up operation in Gombe State led to the arrest of the intended receiver of the consignment, Babangida Mohammed.

No fewer than 85,100 pills of tramadol and other opioids were seized from the trio of Dauda Abubakar, Abdullahi Umar and Ismaila Muhammed in the Apapa area of Lagos on 22 September, while NDLEA operatives in Abuja, the following day, 23 September, arrested Opeyemi Ogundipe with 2.1 kilogrammes of Colorado along the Abaji-Gwagwalada Expressway.

In Edo State, NDLEA officers on 23 September destroyed a total of 12,115.6 kilogrammes of skunk on 4.846244 hectares of cannabis plantation at Uromi Forest in Esan West LGA, where two suspects, Ernest Uche and Felix Mugorga, were arrested and 345.5 kilogrammes of processed substance evacuated.

At Ogu Forest, Igueben LGA, no less than 12,031.245 kilogrammes of the same psychoactive substance were destroyed on 4.438442 hectares of cannabis farm on 24 September, with 106.1 kilogrammes of processed consignment evacuated. A truck conveying 82 bags of skunk concealed in bags of charcoal, with a total weight of 1,025 kilogrammes, was intercepted by NDLEA operatives along Wareke-Auchi Road, Etsako West LGA, on Friday, while two suspects, Kabiru Abdulahi and Anas Safiyanu, were apprehended in connection with the seizure.

While commending the officers and men of the SOU, as well as those of the Borno, Yobe, Edo, Lagos, Kano, Kaduna, FCT, Ekiti and Bayelsa Commands for the arrests, seizures and their dexterity, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, Brig-Gen. Mohamed Marwa (Rtd), urged them and their colleagues nationwide to continue with the ongoing balanced approach to the Agency’s drug control efforts.

He noted that “the success of the various operations across the country underscores our commitment to safeguarding Nigeria from illicit substances that threaten public health and national security. Every gramme of these dangerous drugs we seize and remove from our streets and communities reinforces our determination to protect our youths, disrupt criminal networks, and strengthen national security.”

