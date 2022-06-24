NDLEA arrests seven suspects at Kano Airport for drug trafficking

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) commander, Mr Sani Abubakar has said that seven suspects have been arrested over an allegation of drug trafficking at Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano (MAKIA).

The suspects he said were arrested from May to June with a total of 470.21 kilograms of drugs including Indian hemp, tramadol, and pentazocine which were afterwards seized from them.

Disclosing this on Friday in Kano, Mri Abubakar on the occasion of the commemoration of the 2022 UN International Day against Drug Abuse and Trafficking with the theme, “Addressing Drug Challenges in Health and Humanitarian Crisis” said those arrested will soon be arraigned before the court for proper prosecution.

“NDLEA operatives are determined to thwart attempts at using the airport for drug trafficking,’’ he added.

Abubakar further disclosed that increased manpower, provision of logistics and enhanced staff welfare contributed to the positive strides the NDLEA was making.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.NDLEA arrests seven suspects NDLEA arrests seven suspects

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.NDLEA arrests seven suspects NDLEA arrests seven suspects





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP