NDLEA arrests, parades two suspects, intercepts 120 blocks of cannabis sativa in Gombe

Two suspected drug traffickers have been arrested and paraded by the Gombe State Command of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in possession of 120 blocks of banned cannabis sativa weighing a total of 99kg.

While parading the suspects before newsmen on Monday, Gombe State Ag Commander of NDLEA, Mrs. Nnodim Akuchinyere said that the suspects were arrested last Friday in Dadin/Kowa motor park and Yulangruza quarters of the state capital while acting on information from a member of the public.

Akuchinyere lamented that for that quantity of drugs to be circulated in the society, it poses a serious danger to the fight against criminality, urging members of the public to always feed the Agency with useful information that will lead to arrest of traffickers and dealers advising them not to harbour what will kill them.

The NDLEA Commander said: “Like we always say, the consequences of abusing these drugs, is danger that has no limit. If a child is into drug dealing, his entire family are in danger hence the need for fighting drug abuse collectively.”

It was then disclosed that between January to October, the agency has secured 15 convictions while 52 cases are still pending at the courts just as a total of 254.663.kg of cannabis sativa and other psychotropic substances were seized from circulation.

One of the suspects (name withheld) told the newsmen that he started the business in August this year due to what he described as economic hardship caused by COVID-19 pandemic but he is now regretting going into the illegal business.

The NDLEA Commander then said that as soon as the courts are back from recess, the suspects will be charged to court alongside all the pending cases the agency has.

