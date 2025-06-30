NDLEA arrests ex-int’l footballer, others over 22.6kg cocaine, meth seized at MMIA, AIIA

•Nabs 72-year-old grandma, Beninese, others

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested an ex-international football player, Segun Hunkarin along with his businessman partner, Ntoruka Chinedu over attempt to smuggle a consignment of cocaine into Nigeria through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport,(MMIA) Ikeja, Lagos.

Chinedu, who is a frequent flyer known for conveying clothes from Turkey to Nigeria and foodstuffs from Nigeria to Turkey, was the first to be arrested upon his arrival at the Lagos airport on June 24, 2025.

A statement by the spokesman of the NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi, on Sunday, said a search of Chinedu’s carry-on bag revealed 37 wraps of cocaine weighing 800 grams concealed therein.

Investigation showed that the suspect was coming from Turkey on Ethiopian Airlines flight but transited through Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where he collected the luggage from another person before heading to Nigeria.

Further checks revealed that an accomplice who turned out to be the former professional footballer, Segun Hunkarin, was waiting for Chinedu at the airport car park to collect the consignment from him. Hunkarin, who had stayed years in Brazil playing for football clubs, was promptly tracked and arrested at the car park.

In his statement, Hunkarin claimed that while playing professional football in the South American country, he had only trafficked drugs twice from Brazil to Ethiopia but has never brought any to Nigeria.

Another Europe-based businessman, Amen Godstime, was on Friday arrested by NDLEA operatives at the Lagos airport while attempting to traffic 5,000 pills of tramadol 225mg packaged as known malaria drugs such as Lonart, Amartem and Aluktem to Spain. He was intercepted at the departure hall of terminal two of the airport during the outward clearance of passengers on Royal Air Maroc flight to Spain through Casablanca.

Okoro, who is into freight and logistics business between Europe and Nigeria, claimed that on his arrival in Spain, he would take a train to France where he resides, and from there, send the tramadol consignment to Italy for retailing.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE: Why Tinubu is on state visit to Saint Lucia – Presidency

At the Akanu Ibiam International Airport (AIIA) Enugu, NDLEA operatives on Friday, intercepted a Maputo, Mozambique-based bar attendant, Ezenwaka Emmanuel. A search of his luggage led to the discovery of 17 cardboard size parcels of methamphetamine weighing 17.500 kilograms and three parcels of cocaine weighing 3.050 kilograms.

In Kwara state, a notorious drug dealer Mary Oladele (aka Iya Nafi) was arrested on June 25, when NDLEA operatives raided her base in Omu-Aran in Irepodun Local Government Area where various quantities of skunk, tramadol and flunitrazepam were recovered from her.

The NDLEA statement also said that, a 72-year-old grandma, Mrs Christy Ejaro, was on June 24, arrested by operatives of the Agency at Niger CAT area of Warri, Delta state and several sachets of skunk packaged in retail size were recovered from her.

While commending the officers and men of MMIA, AIIA, Delta, Kwara, and Seme Commands of the Agency for the arrests and seizures of the past week, the chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, Brigadier-General Mohamed Marwa (retd) equally praised their counterparts in all the commands across the country for ensuring a fair balance between their drug supply reduction and drug demand reduction efforts.