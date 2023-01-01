NDLEA arrests Brazil returnee with 105 parcels of cocaine in candies on Christmas Day

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) intercepted a Brazil returnee, Agbasi Prosper Chux with 105 parcels of cocaine concealed in candies at the Lagos International Airport on Christmas Day.

The suspect, according to an NDLEA statement on Sunday, was arrested at the ‘D’ arrival hall of the Airport during inward clearance of passengers from Sao Paulo, Brazil via Doha on Qatar Airways on December 26, 2022, following credible intelligence.

An initial search of the suspect’s two checked-in bags almost made him a free man as nothing was incriminating found there until the NDLEA officers took a second look at the duty-free shopping nylon bags containing packs of ‘candies’ he was holding in his hands.

A thorough examination of the duty-free shopping bags revealed the packs of candies inside were used to conceal 105 parcels of cocaine weighing 2.8 kilograms and 43 grams of cannabis.

A preliminary test conducted on a plastic bottle of body lotion also found in possession of the suspect tested positive for cocaine with a total weight of 472 grams. Married to a Brazilian lady with a daughter, Prosper who claimed to be in the clothing business in Brazil was hoping to sell the drug in Enugu, his state.





Meanwhile, three other traffickers were arrested by operatives of the Agency with a total of 256 kilograms of illicit substances seized from them during interdiction operations in Kwara, Kogi, and Niger states in the past week.

While a team of NDLEA officers on stop and search duty along Ilorin- Jebba highway on Monday 26th December, arrested a suspect, Idris Saeed with 60 blocks of compressed cannabis Sativa weighing 30kgs, their colleagues in Niger state on a similar operation along Jebba-Mokwa road also recovered 240 blocks of the same substance weighing 168 kilograms, from multi-color sacks loaded in a Peugeot J5 bus, with registration number MAG 146 XA, coming from Lagos and going to Kano for delivery.

In Kogi state, the NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi said, operatives of the Agency intercepted a truck coming from Onitsha, Anambra state to Maiduguri, Borno along Okene-Abuja highway where 9,900 ampoules of pentazocine injection (42kgs) were recovered on Saturday 24th December.