NDLEA arrests 95 suspects in Oyo in three months, seizes N12.4m worth of drugs

Oyo State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested 95 drug suspects, comprising 88 males and seven females, in the state between January and March 2021, just as the agency said it would continue to work to counter the menace of illicit drug abuse and trafficking in the state.

According to a statement made available to newsmen by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the agency, Mutiat Okuwobi, on Saturday, the suspects were arrested for dealing in Cannabis Sativa, tramadol, diazepam, cocaine and Rohypnol.

Okuwobi said: “We recorded the seizure of 580.4024kg of Cannabis and other narcotics and psychotropic substances worth N12.410,000.

“These include 306kg of cannabis Sativa, which was seized by the Nigeria Customs Service but transferred to us in February 2021.

“During the period under review, 19 defendants were convicted for various drug offences and the sum of N11,400.00 was forfeited to the Federal Government.

“The Command seized one locally-made pistol with one cartridge which was transferred to the Nigeria Police.

“The Command also gave brief counselling intervention to 13 people who use drugs, while five clients are presently undergoing residential rehabilitation.

“Sensitisation programmes to schools are ongoing and we urge schools and other organisations to give our officers platforms to enlighten the students.

“The Command carried out 16 sensitisation lectures at different schools and organisations across the state during this period.

“The Command featured on four television and four radio programmes.

“We encourage those whose children and wards are involved in drug abuse not to give up on them. Treatment works. They should visit the NDLEA office where we can take them in or refer them to other centres in the State for treatment and rehabilitation.”

The PRO quoted the state commander, Barrister Josephine Obi, as saying that reducing drug trafficking and abuse would go a long way in reducing crimes and insecurity in the state.

“We urge members of the public to give the Command necessary support to stop this menace, especially by volunteering credible information on drug dealers in their environments,” the NDLEA Commander stated.

