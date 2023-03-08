The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said it apprehended 793 drug suspects in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), 2022.

Kabir Tsakuwa, the Commander of the NDLEA in FCT, while addressing newsmen during a grassroots sensitisation and awareness campaign on the dangers of illicit drugs on Tuesday, also confirmed that the NDLEA seized 13,125kg of illicit drugs in the country’s capital.

The sensitisation was led by Dr Ngozi Madubuike, the Director, Drug Demand Reduction, NDLEA.

According to him, in the past year, 13,125kg of different drug substances were seized, saying that the breakdown of the seized drugs included 12,660.3kg of cannabis sativa.

Others, he explained, included 21.957kg of cocaine, 0.008kg of heroin and 443.693kg of different psychotropic substances.

Seventy-eight persons, comprising 74 males and four females with drug use problems were successfully counselled and rehabilitated within the same period.

He stated that, “our counselling and rehabilitation programmes also yielded positive results in the territory. Meanwhile, within the same period, a total of 793 suspects comprising 768 males and 29 females were arrested, and 167 convictions were recorded, of which 161 are males and six females.”