NDLEA arrests 60 suspects, confiscates 646.6kg of drugs in Imo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA has arrested 60 drug suspects made up of 55 males and 5 females in Imo State.

The agency also added that it impounded 646.23 kilograms of hard drugs between January and June 2021.

The seized drugs are Cannabis Sativa (Indian hemp) cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and tramadol while the suspects arrested were between the ages of 17 and 60 years.

The Imo State Narcotics Commander, Mr Nse Inam disclosed this to journalists in Owerri on Friday in commemoration of 2021 International Day Against Drug Abuse/Illicit Drug Trafficking.

He said that the Federal Government Special Border Task Force had also transferred 4,784kg of Cannabis sativa to the state command.

Inam, an Assistant Commander General of Narcotics, further said that eight convictions were secured with various jail terms, adding that the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria strikes affected the prosecution of the affected persons.

He said, “15 drugs addicted person admitted, Two persons were successfully rehabilitated and discharged while five others were terminated for various reason.”

According to him drug education, sanitization and public enlightenment were also carried out at Imo State University, Trinity High School Oguta, Emmanuel College Owerri and St. Silas Anglican church Amawire Uratta among others.

Inam recapped that 90 suspects comprising 79 male and 11 female were arrested in 2020, adding that 744.227kg of hard drugs were equally seized.

He said: “Drug abuse and trafficking portend serious danger to any society. For us to tackle the problems of insecurity, we have to take the issue of drugs and trafficking seriously.”

Inam, however, vowed to beam the agency’s searchlight on the activities of patent medicine dealers and their likes with a view to ensuring that they did not continue to be one active channel for the dispensations or sale of illicit substances to the society.

