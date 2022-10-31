NDLEA arrests 48 suspects, convicts 5 in Edo in one month

By Idahosa Moses - Benin
The Command National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Edo State Command, said it has arrested 48 suspected cannabis Sativa dealers and secured the conviction of six others in the month of October.

The Edo State Sector Commander of the NDLEA, Buba Wakawa, disclosed this while fielding questions from journalists in Benin yesterday.

He said: “We arrested 48 suspects, and secured the conviction of six other drug traffickers.

“Among the arrested suspects are 39 males and nine females,” he said

He revealed that the agency also seized 7,379.5901 kilograms of suspected cannabis Sativa and other psychotropic substance as cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and codeine-based syrup within the period under review.

The commander further stated that the agency has destroyed 10 farmlands of cannabis measuring 8.236067 hectares in the state.

“Also, we intercepted three vehicles and one motorbike used in conveying the illicit drugs”

While commending the people of the state for supporting the agency, he appealed for more intelligence reports on the activities of drug merchants in the state

According to him the charge of to us by our Chairman of the agency, Brig. Gen Buba Marwa was to rid the nation of drug abuse and trafficking, which he said “is a mandate that must be achieved”

 

Latest News

Latest News

Latest News

Latest News

