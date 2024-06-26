National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Bauchi State Command has arrested 288 drug suspects with a grand total of 2.7 tonnes of various drugs from July 2023 to June 2024.

The seized hard drugs included Cannabis Sativa popularly known as wee-wee, Diazepam, Exol-5, Pentazocine, Methamphetamine, Rohypnol, and Tramadol).

The disclosure was made by the State Commander, CN Ali Aminu in his office while chatting with newsmen in Commemoration of the United Nations International Day Against Drug Abuse and illicit trafficking held on June 26, 2024.

The State Commander further said that sixty suspects have successfully been prosecuted while 51 pending cases are at Federal High Court, Bauchi just as thirty-five clients or drug users had been counseled and rehabilitated, majority of them through brief interventions in NDLEA Custody in Bauchi.

Commander of Narcotics Ali Aminu however, warned the general public to stop indulging in the illicit use and trafficking of Narcotic drugs and Psychotropic Substances and further warned that anyone arrested with hard drugs would definitely be prosecuted.

“At this point, permit me to express my sincere appreciation to the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Brigadier General Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd) for repositioning the Agency and bringing in a new zeal into the Personnel of the Agency to rededicate themselves to fighting the scourge of illicit drug abuse and trafficking,” he added.

He added that, “I also to use this opportunity to appreciate the Governor Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed for his keen interest and immense logistics support rendered to the State Command towards eradicating illicit drug abuse and trafficking.”

He also thanked Sister Agencies who assist in apprehending drug dealers. He further enjoined them to always liaise with Agency in curbing the drug menace.

