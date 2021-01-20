NDLEA arrests 262 suspects, dealers, confiscates 15,253kg of drugs in Edo

A total of 262 suspected drug traffickers have been arrested by the and seized by the Edo State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Edo State while 15,253.82kg of narcotics including cannabis, cocaine, heroin and tramadol were seized last year.

The State Commander of the agency, Mr Buba Wakawa who disclosed this yesterday in Benin said that out of the 262 suspected drug dealers, 180 are males while 82 are females.

Ten vehicles used in smuggling illicit drugs were equally impounded within the period under review just as 15 Indian hemp plantations measuring 11.82 hectares were identified and destroyed.

In addition, eighty-six drug-dependent persons were successfully counselled and reunited with their families. However, eight (8) drug traffickers were convicted while two hundred and twenty (220) cases were pending at the Federal High Court as at December 31, 2020.

Wakawa said that the command recorded the achievement despite the Covid 19 lockdown and the End-SARS protest that led to the destruction of the State Command headquarters.

The commander added that various modes of drug concealment adopted by drug barons include use of silos, underground tunnels, cannabis warehouses as well as false compartments in trucks, buses and cars.

Wakawa commended Governor Godwin Obaseki for his prompt response in providing a temporary accommodation for the Command following the destruction of the state headquarters during the #EndSARS protest in October last year.

He expressed optimism that the command will perform better in reducing the problem of drug trafficking and abuse in the state this new year.

