NDLEA arrests 23 suspects, seizes illicit drugs in Kano

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Kano state command, has arrested 23 suspects and seized various illicit drugs, including codeine, pregabalin, and cannabis sativa.

It will be recalled that the NSCDC last week made arrest of 19 suspects and as well recovered huge numbers of illicit drugs.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Assistant Superintendent of Narcotics Public Relations Officer, NDLEA, Kano Strategic Command, Sadiq Muhammad Maigatari, a copy made available to newsmen on Friday in Kano.

The statement reads, “Building on the recent successful operation aimed at dismantling the drug joints in the state, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Kano Strategic Command has launched another major crackdown on illicit drugs activities in Badawa, Kofar Mata, Tashar Kasuwar Rimi, Gwangwazo, and Kantin Kwari areas of Kano.

“The targeted areas have been identified as hotspots for drug abuse, and the NDLEA is determined to restore peace and order.

“The operation resulted in the arrest of 23 suspects and the recovery of various illicit drugs, including codeine, pregabalin, and cannabis sativa.

“The NDLEA is pledging an intensified effort to dismantle drug joints and combat the rampant drug abuse that has plagued these neighborhoods.

“The operation underscores the agency’s commitment to safeguarding the health and safety of the community by addressing the growing menace of drug-related activities, ensuring our streets are safe, and our youth are protected from substance abuse dangers.

“We urge the public to support these efforts by remaining vigilant and reporting any suspicious activities, as collective action is essential in the fight against drug abuse and in creating a safer environment for all.”

