NDLEA arrests 212 suspects in Ebonyi over drug related offences

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested 212 persons for various degrees of complicity in drug-related offences.

Ebonyi State Commander of NDLEA, CN Okechukwu Nkere disclosed this on Thursday in commemoration of the United Nations Day Against Drug Abuse and Trafficking.

Nkere, also noted that a total seizure of 91.768kg of cannabis sativa and psychotropic substances and the conviction of 7 persons have been recorded for 2025.

Nkere added that the command has successfully treated and rehabilitated 7 clients and has 11 persons currently undergoing treatment and rehabilitation, while 83 males and 21 females were provided with brief counselling intervention in its facility.

“In the period from January 2025 to date, the State Command has received encouragement from the Executive Governor of the State Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru. Within this period under review, the State Command arrested a total of two hundred and twelve (212) suspects comprising 169 males and 43 females for various degrees of complicity in drug-related offences, recording a total seizure of 91.768kg of cannabis sativa and psychotropic substances and conviction of 7 persons.

“This campaign today is to advocate, educate and enlighten members of society to resist the pressure of succumbing to abuse of licit and illicit substances which is prevalent in our society today. The theme for this year’s celebration is The Evidence is Clear; Invest in Prevention’ which emphasizes the importance of a prevention-oriented approach to reduce illicit drug use in the society. The popular adage is ‘health is wealth’ and healthcare workers tell us that prevention is better than cure. this is not only apt but cheaper. This year’s theme is in consonance with the objectives of the War Against Drug Abuse activities carried out in schools and communities to improve the well-being of members of society”.

“The command also carried out public enlightenment campaigns in schools, communities and religious places which cut across all the senatorial zones within the state.

“We appreciate the Government of Ebonyi State, all stakeholders and the good people of Ebonyi for their support in the fight against drug abuse and illicit trafficking. We are looking for more support and cooperation to enable us bring this menace to its barest minimum in the State.

