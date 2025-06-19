NDLEA arrests 19 suspects, recovers illicit drugs in Kano

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Kano Strategic Command, in a critical step in the fight against drug abuse and its associated crimes, has arrested 19 suspects and recovered a variety of illicit substances.

The arrests were effected during an operation carried out in the notorious Dorayi area, as well as Gwammanja, Zango, and Ja’en areas.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Assistant Superintendent of Narcotics, Public Relations Officer, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Kano Strategic Command, Sadiq Muhammad Maigatari, a copy of which was made available to the press in Kano.

This operation underscores the Command’s commitment, under the leadership of CN AI Ahmad, to not only eradicating drug trafficking but also enhancing public safety by addressing the root causes of crime.

The seizure of illicit substances and the apprehension of those involved highlight the Agency’s determination to create a safer environment for all citizens.

The statement reads: “Drug abuse is a primary enabler of many criminal activities, often serving as the catalyst for violence and disorder in our communities.”

According to him, “The NDLEA’s recent operation focused on dismantling drug joints where individuals gather to abuse substances before engaging in mindless thuggery and other unlawful activities.”

By targeting these hotspots, the Agency aims to disrupt the cycle of drug abuse and violence that plagues our neighbourhoods, he said.

In light of these efforts, the Command urges members of the community to continue their support by providing vital intelligence and reporting any suspicious activities. Together, we can strengthen our fight against drug abuse and trafficking, fostering a safer environment for everyone.

