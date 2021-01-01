NDLEA arrests 133 suspected drug traffickers in Oyo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Oyo State Command, says it arrested a total of 133 suspects for various drug-related offences in 2020.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Mrs Mutiat Okuwobi, made this known in a statement in Ibadan on Friday.

She noted that 44 convictions were recorded during the year and the convicts currently serving various jail terms ranging from six months to 10 years.

Okuwobi stated that the command also seized 4,739.195 kilogrammes of Cannabis Sativa, otherwise known as Indian Hemp, and other illicit substances during the period under review.

She said that the command destroyed two marijuana farms at Ajani village in Ona-Ara and Oluyole local government areas.

She further disclosed that the command had no fewer than 51 people undergoing counselling.

She added that “there is hope for people who use drugs, so parents and loved ones should never give up on them.

“Stakeholders must work together to get useful information on drug abuse to win the fight against trafficking in our communities.

“The NDLEA command appreciates the support from the state government and other stakeholders during the year.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 133 arrests in 2020 indicate a decrease compared with 201 recorded in 2019.

However, drugs seized in the year under review increased from 3,703.58 kilogrammes in 2019, showing a 28 per cent increase. (NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…NDLEA arrests 133 NDLEA arrests 133

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..NDLEA arrests 133 NDLEA arrests 133

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE